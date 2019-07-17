FORT WAYNE — Southwest Allen County Schools has named Mark Snyder as its new business manager. Snyder joined the district July 1.
A graduate of Purdue and Indiana University, Snyder brings more than 23 years of experience in education as a public school teacher, building level administrator and business manager. At SACS, Snyder will manage the business department and oversee the district’s financial and fiscal operations.
After 23 years as Southwest Allen County Schools business manager, Jim Coplen has accepted a new position within the school district. Coplen will now serve as the owner’s representative for the Homestead High School Construction Project. In a statement, the district explaind, "In his new role centered around project management, Coplen will coordinate, facilitate, oversee and monitor the design, procurement and construction phases of the upcoming building project on behalf of SACS."
