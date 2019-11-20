The Downtown Improvement District announced the winner of this year’s New Events Contest, which invited businesses, organizations and individuals to submit their best ideas for a chance to receive significant production support for new events in February, March or April 2020. Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition is the winner of this year’s contest.
“The Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition is a celebration of our very own local culinary talents," said Mary B. Lopez, the chairperson of Crave LOCAL. "The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020. This farm-to-table themed challenge will feature chefs from local restaurants, who will be creating appetizers, main dishes and desserts highlighting locally sourced ingredients mixed in with a local libation competition. This family-oriented afternoon will include cooking demos, planting demos, urban garden ideas, local vendors and music.
“The inaugural Crave LOCAL Master Chef Competition is an exciting opportunity to experience creativity from local chefs while supporting our local community. The Crave LOCAL team is thrilled to receive support from the Downtown Improvement District. It is an honor to win this annual contest," Lopez said. “We are looking forward to welcoming and sharing this culinary experience with everyone.”
“We want to make sure that Downtown Fort Wayne is activated year-round, so helping empower people and groups in the creation of new events in the winter and spring months is a win-win situation for everyone,” said Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith. “Special thanks to our shared community for all the positive response and the great concepts that were submitted this year. The Downtown Improvement District is pleased to support the launch of Crave LOCAL and looks forward to another great entertainment opportunity in Downtown Fort Wayne!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.