Shopoff’s Steakhouse closed its doors Aug. 31 after 34 years at 12012 US 24, Fort Wayne. Bobby Shopoff said he plans to spend time with his grandchildren.
Established in 1985, the southwest restaurant became known for a nice cocktail and a hand-cut steak with some Macedonian dishes.
Doris Shopoff died in 2012.
The restaurant posted on its Facebook account Aug. 13:
“34 years ago Bobby & Doris opened the doors of Shopoff’s with one bar stool and their hopes of making SW Fort Wayne part of their family.
Seeing kids grow to return with their new families these aspirations & dreams came true.”
There was no word on the future of the building or the Shopoff’s Steakhouse name.
