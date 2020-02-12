Performing with drums and mallet instruments, music ensembles from 17 high schools will compete Feb. 22 at a winter percussion invitational at Carroll High School.
Building on a concept once known just as winter drum line, the combination of the stationary front ensemble and coordinated drummers also is widely known as indoor percussion.
Bishop Dwenger High School will get a week’s jump on most area schools, competing Feb. 15 at Franklin Community High School south of Indianapolis. The Saints perform at 2:36 p.m. in the Indiana Percussion Association contest.
Josh Schneider, Bishop Dwenger’s percussion director, directs the winter percussion corps.
Schneider is in his first year at Bishop Dwenger, his 10th with winter percussion. “The kids really enjoy it,” he said. “It provides an outlet that’s unlike any other offered here at the school. It’s a chance for musical creativity but also a chance for the students to experience the rigors and regimented aspects that come with organized athletics but also pair that with their passion for the arts.”
Many indoor percussion students begin similar roles with fall marching band. “The skills that we learn here in drum line can translate to marching band and jazz band and concert percussion ensemble,” Schneider said.
Most schools compete in multiple regional events before entering the IPA preliminaries and state finals. Several also travel to Winter Guard International’s percussion contests.
“We have seven competitions,” Schneider said of BDHS. “We spend December to January doing all of our fundamentals as well as learning our production, and get as much of the show as possible produced before we go out to our first show. And then by the time we get halfway through our competition season by late February we will have our entire production out and we will begin perfecting it and refining it.”
The activity continues to take on dimension. “We have a screen-printed floor and lights and all sorts of other innovations going on at all levels of activity,” Schneider said.
Like any music, academic or athletic activity, winter percussion is a chance for students to represent their schools as they welcome the community’s support. Schneider said Bishop Dwenger arts receive the ongoing support of Principal Jason Schiffli, who attends many arts activities. Students look for the support of parents, alumni and the community. “It means a lot for them to be able to represent their school with pride,” he said.
John Bay wrote the BDHS drill — movements — for the show. Three music arrangers are involved. “I’m writing our drum and battery parts,” Schneider said. “We also have an electronics designer named Christian Good as well as a front ensemble arranger named Lee Allman.”
Ethan Hacker assists with the drum unit and and Carlee Merkling assists Schneider with directing the front ensemble.
“We are presenting a show based on the Parable of the Hidden Treasure from Matthew,” Schneider said.
“We have students from the fifth grade all the way up through 12th grade,” Schneider said. “We have quite a few students from our feeder middle schools.” Most of the younger students are from St. Charles, St. Vincent’s and Queen of Angels schools.
The Saints percussion corps will perform for the home crowd at celebrations late in the school year.
On Feb. 22, attention will turn to Carroll High School. Local schools competing are: Bishop Dwenger, 5:39 p.m.; Eastside, 5:48 p.m.; East Noble, 7:16 p.m.; Norwell, 7:25 p.m.; Angola, 7:34 p.m.; DeKalb, 7:43 p.m.; and Carroll, 8:36 p.m. Awards will be presented at 9 p.m. The schedule is subject to change; follow updates at indianapercussion.org. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students in K-12 and college and adults 65 or older, and free for children under 6.
The host school was IPA state runner-up in 2019 with the show “Carnival.”
The Indiana State School Music Association conducts percussion solo and ensemble competitions that do not incorporate drills. The local event was Feb. 1 at Carroll High School. State finals are Feb. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.