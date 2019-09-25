Fort Wayne UNITED’s TenPoint Coalition plans Prayer in the Park and two prayer walks in the Oxford neighborhood. The community is invited to share. Participants should meet at Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St.
Prayer in the Park will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Local pastors will lead prayers on several topics that are affecting Fort Wayne.
In addition, there will be prayer walks beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, beginning at Weisser Park Youth Center. Representatives from area churches, the Fort Wayne Police Department and Fort Wayne residents will join the TenPoint Coalition Foot Patrols on the prayer walks. In a statement, sponsors explained the walks are intended to bring the community together "to become a more united and understanding city, willing to tackle challenging issues in a positive manner that will lead to lasting results."
Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative from Mayor Tom Henry that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother's Keeper, under one umbrella. In an announcement, the city said the initiative "is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative educates, informs and engages the community in an effort to make positive change one neighborhood at a time."
For more information, visit FortWayneUNITED.org.
