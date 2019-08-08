The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes the Gatlin Brothers live on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.
Larry, Steve and Rudy are a Grammy award-winning trio who have dazzled audiences for more than 60 years. The brothers have a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their storybook career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song, three ACM awards for Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. The Brothers have accumulated seven No. 1 Singles, 32 Top 40 Records, 22 Studio Albums and five Broadcast Music, Inc. “Million-Air” awards. Larry ranks fourth for solo writers with the most self-penned Top 40 Billboard Hits. His massive song catalog has been recorded by the “who’s who” of entertainers including Elvis Presley, Barbara Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and dozens of others, securing his legacy as one of BMI’s top solo songwriters of all time.
For more than 62 years the Gatlin Brothers have entertained audiences in some of the world’s largest venues and from some of the most iconic stages, including the Grammy Awards, the American Music Awards, the People’s Choice Awards, the “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson,” and their own variety special on ABC – “Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers.”
Doors for this all-ages show open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $39-$69 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
