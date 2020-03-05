The Embassy Theatre announced the second annual Spring Forward Fest, a multivenue music and arts event in downtown Fort Wayne.
The free celebration is Saturday, March 7, from 6-10 p.m. The family-friendly festival is scheduled for the final day of standard time prior to the annual time change. Spring Forward Fest will serve as the community’s Daylight Saving Time kick-off and a way to honor the growth and beauty of downtown Fort Wayne.
Guests are encouraged to visit three downtown destinations: Embassy Theatre, Ash Skyline Plaza and Parkview Field. Each location is an entertainment hub featuring a variety of musical acts. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at each location.
Spring Forward Fest patrons will receive free lighted wristbands while supplies last. Patrons are encouraged to walk between venues or take a free trolley. A CTN shuttle will also be made available for patrons with accessibility needs.
Spring Forward Fest is presented by the Embassy Theatre. Sponsors include the Downtown Improvement District (presenting sponsor); Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater (entertainment and stage sponsor); Strahm Building Solutions (supporting sponsor); and Ash Brokerage and Parkview Field (event support).
Embassy programming is made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
