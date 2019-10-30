HAMILTON — By Memorial Day of 2020, the Hamilton community will be celebrating the holiday and many events going forward with a totally revamped public beach.
Aptly named Memorial Beach, it will be a place for the community to come together at special times, plus it will provide summertime beach-goers with many amenities not available at any other beach in Steuben County, except for the main beach at Pokagon State Park.
During its Sept. 3 Town Council meeting, Hamilton adopted a resolution designating the public beach as Memorial Beach in honor of community members who have served in the military branches as well as local police and firefighters.
“Hamilton Town Council deems it appropriate and fitting to designate the public beach on Hamilton Lake to the honor and the memory of those men and women, past, present and future,” the resolution read in part.
“The veterans have always been a big part of our community. And police and fire, they have always been a big part of our community. Our fire department is huge,” said Town Council President Mary Vail.
In the August meeting of the Town Council, Manager Brent Shull said a flagpole that will honor Hamilton’s veterans and branches of the service should be ready, in time for the town’s annual Memorial Day service, where the beach traditionally has been an important venue for the community.
Many other amenities are also on the way.
“We want to have it ready before summer gets underway, spring of next year,” Vail said.
In addition to the flagpole, the town plans to install year-round restrooms at the beach. The project also includes outdoor showers, shade structures and seating so folks can just relax. Included at the property, that is central to town will be security cameras to monitor activity at the property. Parking will also be improved and will accommodate all sorts of vehicles, including golf carts in this cart-friendly town.
That project is being put out for proposals from contractors, Vail said. It is expected the project will cost between $300,000 and $400,000.
“We’re getting ready to put out schematic plans for the new beach project,” Vail said in a forum last week. “We’re going to totally overhaul our public beach that anybody is welcome to come to.”
During the dedication ceremony on Memorial Day, the name of the beach will be officially recognized, even though it has officially been changed. The project has been quietly in the works for about four years.
Not only is Memorial Beach one of the few public beaches at Steuben County’s numerous lakes, it, along with Clear Lake, are the only incorporated towns to have public beaches within their town limits. The Clear Lake beach is owned by Steuben County. There’s also a beach in Pleasant Lake, which is unincorporated. That beach is owned by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
Hamilton is the only town in the county to own a beach.
Last year at about this time Lane 150 was moved for safety reasons and to get it away from the beach.
It’s just one more item the town is taking on to improve quality of life, Vail said.
“We get so much activity down there, it’s amazing,” Vail said. “It will be used something like nine, 10 months out of the year, at least.”
Its next big event will be the annual Jack Gibson Memorial Polar Plunge at 2 p.m. Dec. 31.
