Less than a year after it opened, a major expansion project is underway at the Club Room at the Clyde to serve coffee and to-go items including sandwiches.
The project will double the capacity for dining and special events at the popular restaurant, bar, and live music venue at 1806 Bluffton Road on Fort Wayne’s south side. It will open this summer.
The addition will expand the Club Room across the existing alley and into the adjacent building to the east, next to the newly opened Indiana Physical Therapy. A small patio space will be added to accommodate outdoor seating during the warmer months, according to an announcement.
Along with more seating and a larger stage area, the new facility will also include the Crescendo Coffee & More, featuring coffee from locally owned Utopian Coffee and using the locally designed Modbar coffee delivery system. It’s the same coffee provided at the Crescendo Café inside Sweetwater. In addition, ice cream, homemade pastries, and grab-and-go sandwiches and pizza will be available at Crescendo Coffee & More.
“The expanded kitchen space, a private area for special events, and a larger stage will allow us to serve even more customers and provide them with a one-of-a-kind dining and live entertainment experience,” Gregg Coyle, executive director of the Club Room at the Clyde said in the announcement. “It’s the ideal place to enjoy lunch or dinner or to just stop in for a drink and a bite eat before or after a show at the Clyde. We’re also very excited to add Crescendo Coffee & More to provide our neighbors and visitors to the Quimby Village area a place to grab their morning coffee or visit anytime throughout the day for a quick bite.”
The Club Room will remain open during construction. Monday Blues Jam Sessions with G-Money take place 8-11 p.m. every Monday and Winter Jazz Sessions featuring the Alicia Pyle Quartet are 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Friday Night Vibes presented by WBOI featuring local bands and musicians is 8-10:30 p.m. weekly. All are free events.
The Clyde and the Club Room at the Clyde are owned by Sweetwater founder & CEO Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa. “We are thrilled with how the community has embraced the Club Room in the past year and made it a destination for outstanding food and live, local music. There’s no other place like it in Fort Wayne,” Surack said in the announcement. “This project reinforces our commitment to redevelopment in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.