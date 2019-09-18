The Aboite Township Fire Department will host Public Safety Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Nelson’s Port-A-Pit chicken dinners will be sold to eat at the station at 11321 Aboite Center Road, or for carry-out. Drive-thru service will be available. The full dinner with sides is $10.
An emergency vehicle display will feature fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles. Fire safety programs and demonstrations will be presented from noon-4 p.m. For more details, visit Aboite Fire Department on Facebook.
Operating from two stations, the department serves unincorporated Aboite Township.
According to Past Chief Chuck Dwyer, the department answered 287 fire runs in a recent 7-month period. The EMS answered more than 600 medical runs from January through August.
About 70 volunteers and paid personnel serve the department. Dwyer said the department is always looking for more firefighters. He suggested anyone interested visit the fire department for details.
A junior firefighter challenge for children and a silent auction also are part of Saturday’s open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.