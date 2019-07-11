Leo-Cedarville residents living along a long-closed section of Beulah Drive came to the Town Council meeting on July 2 to voice opinions on whether that short stretch of sidewalk should be reopened as a road.
Their answer was a resounding “no.”
“I like that sidewalk,” said Edgar Arnold, who believes it makes it safer for children walking to school.
At issue is a stretch of sidewalk from Walnut Street south to where the sidewalk widens into Beulah Drive, which looks more like an alley than a street. Beulah Drive south of Walnut hasn’t been maintained by the city for years; in fact there’s some confusion as to whether it was ever designated as a street or an alley.
In 1990 residents along the north end of Beulah took it upon themselves to replace what was left of the road with a sidewalk. They also put in a guardrail to prevent vehicles from traveling down the street.
Everybody seems to have been fine with it since, but at the June 4 meeting concerns were raised that the current configuration caused a lack of access for first responders.
Town Manager Patrick Proctor took time to research the issue and to drive Beulah Drive from Hosler Road to where the sidewalk starts, and noted the road is in deplorable condition, with big potholes. As a public right of way, he said, it’s the government’s responsibility to fix and maintain the street.
But what about the short section of sidewalk? Should it be a road or remain a sidewalk?
“What benefit would it be to put a road in?” asked resident Cindy Harter. “It’s not needed.”
She said the part of Beulah that people drive on needs to be fixed. “I want it paved and maintained like any other street in town,” she said, noting that currently it’s being neglected like an alley.
Others in the audience agreed. A consensus seemed to be reached that residents wanted the road improved but the sidewalk portion and the guardrail left alone.
Proctor said by the next meeting he would need to have a decision on whether or not to include converting the sidewalk to a road as he prepares to submit a grant request to the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
