FORT WAYNE — As the second week of the Summit Athletic Conference play got underway Friday night, the Bishop Dwenger Saints (0-4, 0-2 SAC) proved to be a formidable opponent for Homestead’s Spartans (4-1, 2-0 SAC), but the Spartans held off Dwenger with a 61-46 win.
Homestead’s Zak Krueger brought down 18 points Friday night with six field goals, two 3-pointers and no fouls. After suffering a sprained ankle approximately five weeks ago, he appeared to back to his normal.
“Krueger looked like the Krueger of old,” Homestead head coach Chris Johnson said. “He’s been favoring it. We gave him a couple of days off this week just to see if we could get it healed — to get him back to being a floor general. We need him to be the leader out there.”
Johnson added that after struggling against Marion last week, the team would focus on forcing the Saints to work hard for their shots.
“Making sure our hands were up their face, at least contesting,” Johnson said. “If a shot goes, it goes. But, if you are contesting, I can’t complain about how we defend.”
Defending their home court, the Saints kept Homestead from running away during the first quarter despite a growing lead, as Brenden Lytle scored two 3-pointers and Owen Shively with six points as well. The Spartans closed out the first-quarter with a 19-12 lead.
By halftime, Homestead’s lead widened by 12 points, with Zak Krueger and Grant Simmons both hitting from beyond the 3-point arc and scoring two field goals each. Luke Goode picked up two buckets of his own along with Alec Grinsfelder adding a free throw and Patrick Raudenbush hitting both of his, making the score 32-20.
Midway through the third-quarter, the Saints narrowed the lead to within seven points but the Spartans weren’t finished yet. Luke Goode added a 3-pointer, a field goal and a free throw in the period.
The Saints kept up with Homestead throughout the third-quarter, scoring 13 additional points to the Spartans’ 14 point total, but the damage was done — final score: Homestead 61, Dwenger 46.
