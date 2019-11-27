27. Nov.
Santa’s Workshop: Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Rooftop lighting at 6:05 p.m. Make-n-take crafts, holiday movie, refreshments, Christmas shopping. Donate a new or gently used bear for a chance to win a giant elf bear.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
29. Nov.
Christmas tree lighting: Riverside Gardens Park, 14701 Schwartz Road, Leo-Cedarville. Lighting at 7 p.m. sharp. This is the first year of this event sponsored by the town’s Parks Department, which urges children to bring their letters to Santa.
Festival of Trains: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $10 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Science Central members get in free. Members of the Maumee Valley Railroad Club Inc. will demonstrate the model train.
30. Nov.
Shopping event: Roanoke merchants. Shop with Roanoke merchants today through Dec. 21 and qualify for a drawing for four $100 gift certificates from the participating merchants or restaurants of their choice. Visit discoverroanoke.org for details.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
Festival of Trains: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $10 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Science Central members get in free. Members of the Maumee Valley Railroad Club Inc. will demonstrate the model train.
1. Dec.
Lighted parade: Forms behind Woodburn City Hall, 6 p.m. Proceeds to the clock tower plaza in the middle of the city for time with Santa and cookies, coffee and hot chocolate. Westwood Fellowship will provide a s’mores station and a living Nativity. Bring items to donate to the Woodburn Clothing Bank and the Food Bank.
“Messiah”: Auer Performance Hall, Purdue University Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd. 3 p.m. The classic oratorio by George Frideric Handel. Heartland Sings’ vocal artists, the Festival Chorus and the choirs of Concordia Lutheran High School and Bishop Dwenger High School are accompanied by over 150 projected images from art history that depict the story as it unfolds in the music. Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets the day of the show are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Robert Nance is the artistic director of Heartland Sings.
Summit City Singers: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 3 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
Festival of Trains: Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. Noon-5 p.m. Admission $10 for ages 3 and up, free for ages 2 and under. Science Central members get in free. Members of the Maumee Valley Railroad Club Inc. will demonstrate the model train.
2. Dec.
Electronic music concert: USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Free. Refreshments available. A unique ensemble of USF Music Technology students, this ensemble allows students to explore electronic music for dance, video or other genres based on student interest. Students elect to participate in small groups or perform individual compositions. Presented through the School of Creative Arts fall concert series.
3. Dec.
Guitar ensemble in concert: University of St. Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments available. The Guitar Ensemble allows the School of Creative Arts’ many guitarists to create small performance groups, or work on individual performance. The ensemble performs a variety of genres, original compositions and covers, on both acoustic and electric guitars.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. A social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $30, with special rates for Juniors, 17 or younger.
Summit City Singers: Kingston Care Center, 1010 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
4. Dec.
University Singers and USF Concert Band: University of St. Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments available. Open to the entire USF community, the University Singers is a collegiate choir that performs a wide variety of music and styles throughout the year. The annual Christmas Concert includes traditional holiday tunes and sounds of the season.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
“Recognizing scams”: Educational lesson held 1 p.m. at the Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. Call Extension Office at 260-481-6826 for information.
5. Dec.
Jazz ensemble concert: University of St. Francis Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. Refreshments available. The Jazz Ensemble performs music from all parts of the jazz repertoire in combo groups. Hear familiar upbeat features spanning a wide variety of genres, as well as standard ballads.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
Coming Home for Christmas: Leo-Cedarville Park Pavilion, 9825 St. Joseph St. 5-8 p.m. Christmas wreaths donated by businesses will be offered at silent auction. Santa will be available to pose for photos.
6. Dec.
“Godspell”: Bishop Luers High School, 333 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Cindy at 260-456-1261, ext. 3133. Seating is limited. Enter through Door 3. Doors open 30 minutes before performance. Presented by Bishop Luers Drama Department.
Art Farm Holiday Pop-up Gallery opening reception: The Art Farm, 17612 N. County Line Road E., Spencerville. 5-10 p.m. Artists Lisa Vetter and Paul Siefert turn their rural studio into a holiday gallery event. This year’s event features 14 artists both local and national. Mediums include ceramics, glass, mixed media, printmaking, jewelry, fiber, found object sculpture and more. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 7-29. Visit artfarmindiana.com for more information.
Christmas in the Village: Downtown Roanoke, 6-8 p.m. Watch Santa arrive on a firetruck. Kids can visit with Santa and see a live reindeer. Also enjoy caroling and shopping.
Senior bus trip: Destination, Yuletide Celebration, Hilbert Circle Theatre, Indianapolis. Bus departs Northcrest Shopping Center, Fort Wayne, 11 a.m. for 2 p.m. show. Cost is $69, which includes the bus, tip and show. Reservations have been made at the Rathskeller, but passengers are free to go elsewhere. Arrive home 8:30 p.m. For reservations, call Sharon at 493-2439.
7. Dec.
“Godspell”: Bishop Luers High School, 333 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Cindy at 260-456-1261, ext. 3133. Seating is limited. Enter through Door 3. Doors open 30 minutes before performance. Presented by Bishop Luers Drama Department.
Christmas in the Village: Downtown Roanoke, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy breakfast with Santa, carolers, activities for kids and shopping specials.
Christmas on the Farm: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 1-5 p.m. Admission $5 per car. Horse-drawn wagon rides, live animals, dog sled demonstrations, Father Christmas, holiday vendors and other family fun.
Craft bazaar and cookie walk: Lifeway Wesleyan Church, 7722 Moeller Road, Fort Wayne. 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Shop 40-plus vendors with homemade and unique crafts and support local talent. Breakfast and lunch are available for purchase. Dozens of homemade cookies are offered for sale.
Christmas Craft Fair: Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Homemade décor, wreaths, gifts, crafts, artisan jewelry and rosaries, drawings, treats and more.
Santa at the station: The Arcola Fire Department, 11329 Railroad St., Fort Wayne, will host a holiday celebration 1-4 p.m. Activities will include a visit from Santa, a cookie walk, cookie decorating, caroling and community gathering. The Arcola Lions Club will sell oranges and grapefruits at the event.
Chicago bus trip: St. John Chrysostom Antiochian Orthodox Church, 402 Badiac Road, Fort Wayne. 7:30 a.m. departure, 11 p.m. return. Bus leaves from the lower level of the church. For reservations, call 483-4309.
Breakfast with Santa: Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 SR 37, Harlan. 9-11 a.m. The community is invited. Freewill offering for breakfast. Take selfies with Santa and enjoy crafts for kids.
Mensa admission test: First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., Fort Wayne. Registration 9:30 a.m., testing begins at 10 a.m. $60 and photo ID requited. Must be age 14 or older. For more information, contact Dan Klopfenstein, 710-0030, danswissmr@aol.com. Park on the Berry Street (north) side of the church, look for sings, take elevator to Room 304.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
Cookie walk: The Allen County Extension Homemakers will sponsor a cookie walk 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave., Fort Wayne. The cost is $7 per pound for cookies with pre-boxed cookies available. Candy and crafts will also be available. Crafters are needed to sell handmade crafts. Contact Vicki at 260-715-7444 for table rental information.
8. Dec.
Jingle Bell Jazz: Allen County Public Library Theatre, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Heartland Sings presents holiday pop and vocal jazz favorites, accompanied by Heartland’s combo. Heartland’s principal vocal artists are showcased, presenting holiday classics, new favorites and Heartland Sings originals, accompanied by the instrumental combo. Tickets in advance are $20 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets the day of the show are $25 for adults, $15 for students. Robert Nance is the artistic director of Heartland Sings.
Christmas with Selah: Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. 6 p.m. Tickets $15-$35. Visit trinitycommunications.org for details. The Indiana Wesleyan University Chorale joins the contemporary Christian vocal trio in concert. Selah has amassed 4 more than 4 million units in sales; eight Gospel Music Association Dove Awards; a Gold-certified album and eight No. 1 singles. The group’s signature hits include “You Raise Me Up” and “Wonderful, Merciful Savior.”
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
9. Dec.
Holiday Dinner and Light Tour: Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 5:30-9 p.m. Fee $20. Register by Dec. 2 at (260) 427-6000 or online at fortwayneparks.org. Evening begins with dinner and holiday entertainment by the American Legion Band. Then board a motorcoach compliments of Excursion Travel and see Christmas light displays downtown and at the Fantasy of Lights at Franke Park.
10. Dec.
Holiday concert: Rhinehart Music Center at Purdue Fort Wayne, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne. Downbeat is 7:30 p.m. The Fort Wayne Area Community Band will present its annual holiday concert. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and Purdue students are free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center. The program will include classic holiday works like “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey, “I Saw Three Ships,” “Jing, Jing Jingle,” “On That Night All Was Silent,” “Sleigh Ride,” a couple of medleys, Two 16th Century Carols and “Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.”
Summit City Singers: Maysville Road, Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. The Summit City Singers presents its 2019 Fall Concert Series with the theme “Holiday Movie Music.” Free. Donations accepted.
11. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
12. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
14. Dec.
Emmaus cookie fair: Emmaus Lutheran Church, School & Preschool, 8626 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-noon. A variety of homemade Christmas cookies and other favorites (including gluten free) will be sold for $7 per pound. Free and inexpensive decorative tins will be available to make “gift wrapping” easy.
Holiday cookie class: Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-noon. Fee $45. Class is open to all ages; children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Instructor Chad Seewald is the head cake guy at Sweets So Geek. Registration deadline Dec. 7. Visit fortwayneparks.org to sign up, or call (260) 427-6000.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning.
15. Dec.
“Lessons & Carols”: Trinity Episcopal Church, 611 W. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 5 p.m. A Christian worship service through Scripture and music. The Canterbury High School Chamber Singers will join the Trinity Episcopal Church Choir for this special service.
Weihnachtskonzert (annual German Christmas concert): St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 518 E. DeWald St., Fort Wayne. 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. The Fort Wayne Mennerchor/Damenchor will present its annual Christmas concert, featuring traditional German Christmas music sung by the men’s and women’s choirs.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
16. Dec.
Holiday in Brass concert: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. The Old Crown Brass Band presents a benefit concert for Community Harvest.
eSpecially Needed: This family Support group for families of children with special needs meets the third Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. at the Columbia City United Methodist Church, Room 200, 605 N. Forest Parkway, Columbia City. Childcare is available. For more information, contact Jan Boggs at 249-8429.
18. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
20. Dec.
Family movie night: Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo-Cedarville. Free to all. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. A nominal fee for popcorn. Bring a blanket or comfy portable chair and get comfortable to watch the movie in the gym. Tonight’s feature is “New Grinch Movie.”
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
21. Dec.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Historic Southside Farmers Market: 3300 Warsaw St., Fort Wayne. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music midmorning. The market closes for the season after today, will reopen at Easter.
22. Dec.
Holiday in Brass concert: Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. The Old Crown Brass Band performs.
“The Spirit of Christmas”: Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Heartland Sings presents the music of the season “under the Beaux Arts style rotunda of the historic Allen County Courthouse.” Maestro Robert Nance directs. Tickets in advance are $30 for adults, $10 for students. Get tickets at heartlandsings.org or call (260) 436-8080. Tickets day of show are $35 for adults, $15 for students.
22. Dec.
An Irish Christmas: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Tickets $45 and up. Keith and Kristyn Getty are known for their Christian songs and English and Celtic music. Get tickets and details at gettymusic.com.
Bible study: Arcola Thrift Store and More, 11400 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, invites you to an Advent Bible study on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 5 p.m. around the table at the back of the store. This is a study of God’s Word to help all prepare for the best Christmas season ever.
25. Dec.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights: Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd., Fort Wayne. Through Dec. 31. Sunday-Thursday, 6-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. $10 for personal vehicle, more for larger vehicles. Details at bluejacketinc.org.
28. Dec.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.