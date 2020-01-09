9. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco. 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Micropulse, 5865 E. Indiana 14, Columbia City. Noon-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Artist studio sale: Paradigm Gallery of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 5-7:30 p.m. Free admission. Edibles and cash bar. Paradigm Gallery artists host booths, art fair style, featuring their work at a discount.
10. Jan.
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
All American Outdoor Expo: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Noon-9 p.m. Adults $10; ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply. Fishing, hunting, water sports and more. Free cane poles to the first 100 kids daily.
11. Jan.
Racial justice bus trip: Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, 5310 Old Mill Road. $20 per person. To sign up for a seat, contact Jean Phillips at jeanann1201@gmail.com. The congregation’s Racial Justice Team will visit the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. For more information, visit the museum website at freedomcenter.org.
Pop-Down Closing Reception: The Art Farm, 17612 N. County Line Road E, Spencerville. 6-10 p.m. Light refreshments and last-minute art buys. The evening concludes the extended Pop Up Gallery, featuring the work of 14 artists.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
All American Outdoor Expo: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Adults $10; ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply. Fishing, hunting, water sports and more. Free cane poles to the first 100 kids daily.
12. Jan.
Cabaret Knight: Bishop Luers High School, 330 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Doors open 4 p.m., dinner served 5 p.m., entertainment 5-7 p.m. Tickets discounted through Jan. 9; for an order form, contact Colleen Mitchell, ccmitch.serendipity@gmail.com or Carrie Monnier, cbmonnier@gmail.com. Tickets at the door $20 for ages 13 and older, $10 for ages 4-12, free to ages 3 and younger. This fundraiser showcases various small-group talents, a barbecue dinner and a silent auction. The evening includes the inaugural 2020 performances of the Knight Stars and the Minstrels show choir groups.
Voices of Unity: Purdue Fort Wayne Rhinehart Music Center, 2101 Coliseum Blvd. E, Fort Wayne. 5 p.m. Get tickets in advance at praisecelebration2020.com, $17 for adults, with discounts for seniors, students and children. Tickets $20 at the door, also with discounts, while tickets last. Marshall White directs the Voices of Unity.
Blood donation opportunity: St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
All American Outdoor Expo: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $10, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply. Fishing, hunting, water sports and more. Free cane poles to the first 100 kids daily.
13. Jan.
Blood donation opportunity: Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill. 2-8 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
14. Jan.
Fort Wayne Farm Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Coliseum parking fees apply.
Blood donation opportunity: Evangelical United Methodist Church,. 1000 Flaxmill Rod, Huntington. 1-6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Blood donation opportunity: Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
15. Jan.
Fort Wayne Farm Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Free admission. Coliseum parking fees apply.
16. Jan.
Fort Wayne Farm Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Coliseum parking fees apply.
18. Jan.
Tuffy’s Trivia Night: Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $150 per team of 10 players. Carry-in food OK; cash bar available. Must be 21 or older to attend. Register online at www.bishopdwenger.com/trivianight or call Molly Schreck at 496-4775.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Sports card show: Ramada Plaza, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Dealers from the tri-state area will sell, buy and swap sport cards and other cards and collectibles. Visitors may bring items for appraisal. For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 260-824-4867 or mscards@icloud.com.
Pancake breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne; at the corner of Leesburg Road. 8-11 a.m. $5 per person, or $10 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public. Sponsored by Marine Corps League Detachment 1435 Pride and Purpose Fort Wayne.
20. Jan.
Embassy Film Series presents “Selma”: The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 5 p.m. Free, no ticket required. Doors open one hour before the film begins.
24. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 7 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
Fish fry: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6-10, children younger than 6 eat for free. The dinner includes fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter and choice of dessert.
25. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Shows today at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
26. Jan.
Mizpah Shrine Circus & Fair: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. Shows today at 1 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Tickets $14, $16, $18 or $22. Visit mizpahshrinecircus.com, call 260-422-7122, or visit the Shrine Circus ticket office nearby at 1015 Memorial Way.
Winter walk on the farm: Salomon Farm, 817 W. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. 3-5 p.m. Free. Join the Salomon Farm Park staff for a 4-mile walk throughout the farm property, including the trails in the back fields. Dress for the weather and wear waterproof hiking shoes/boots. This is event is for ages 13 and older. Registration is required by Jan. 22. Register by calling 260-427-6000 or online at fortwayneparks.org.
30. Jan.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
31. Jan.
Children’s carnival: St. Joseph Hessen Cassel, 11521 Old Decatur Road, South, Fort Wayne. 6-8 p.m. This fundraiser offers children’s games, face painting and more. Food will be available for purchase.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
1. Feb.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
Book Club discussion: Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 State Road 37, Harlan. 10 a.m.-noon. This month’s book is “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George. Direct questions to 260-657-5364.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
2. Feb.
Free public lecture: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Anthony L. Conley will present “War as a Tool for Group Uplift: African Americans and War, Part II: 1941-1975.” The lecture is part of the George R. Mather Lecture Series.
Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, with some discounts available. Coliseum parking fees apply.
4. Feb.
Appleseed Quilt Guild: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Road, Fort Wayne. Social time at 6:30 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m. The Appleseed Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the art of quilting and providing an opportunity for sharing ideas and learning new techniques. Membership is open to anyone interested in quilts or quilting. Annual dues are $3, with special rates for age 17 and younger.
5. Feb.
“Margaret Burroughs: Faces of My People”: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. Free with museum admission. Mary Ann Cain, professor of English and linguistics at Purdue Fort Wayne, will discuss the life and work of Margaret Burroughs as chronicled in her recently released biography, “South Side Venus: The Legacy of Margaret Burroughs.”
6. Feb.
Curator’s tour: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. 12:15 p.m. Free with museum admission. “Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary.” Join the curator of this exhibition, Amanda Shepard, and artist Elly Tullis for a guided tour.
8. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
13. Feb.
Disorderly Bear Den: Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. 6:30 p.m. This public charity has donated teddy bears to children in trauma and lonely adults in the Fort Wayne area for more than 13 years. Visitors are always welcome to the business/social meetings. The meeting is casual and lasts about 2 hours.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
14. Feb.
Fish fry and pork tenderloins: Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor at Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive, Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children. All-you-can-eat fish and pork tenderloin with scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee. Full service bar available with German and domestic beer, wine and other beverages and soft drinks. Live German music.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
15. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
16. Feb.
Embassy Film Series presents “Malcolm X”: The Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. 2 p.m. Free, no ticket required. Doors open one hour before the film begins.
Fort Wayne Boat Show: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $10 for adults, ages 12 and younger free. Coliseum parking fees apply.
17. Feb.
Pancake breakfast: VFW Jim Eby Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne; at the corner of Leesburg Road. 8-11 a.m. $5 per person, or $10 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Open to the public. Sponsored by Marine Corps League Detachment 1435 Pride and Purpose Fort Wayne.
22. Feb.
Cancer Services Comedy Night: Sweetwater Sound, 5501 U.S. 30, Fort Wayne. Doors open 7 p.m. General admission tickets $50. VIP tickets are $75; doors open 6 p.m. VIP guests receive one-hour beer and wine open bar and meet-and-greet with comedian Josh Sneed. Cancer Services offers a night of laughs and fundraising. Guests will enjoy appetizers, a cash bar, the Jokester competition and a performance by headlining comedian Josh Sneed. For tickets, visit cancer-services.org.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
28. Feb.
Fish fry: Fort Wayne Sport Club, 3102 Ardmore Ave., Fort Wayne. 4:30-7 p.m. $9 for adults, $4 for ages 6-10, children younger than 6 eat for free. The dinner includes fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter and choice of dessert.
29. Feb.
Fort Wayne Farmers Market: Parkview Field, Douglas Avenue and Webster Street, Fort Wayne. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free event with free parking. The market continues each Saturday through the winter, and will resume outdoor operation downtown in the spring.
