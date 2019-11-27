ROANOKE — One of the area’s hottest up and coming vocalists has agreed to step in and perform at The Cottage Event Center’s annual Toys for Tots Holiday Concert Dec. 6. The Aleena York Quartet will perform an evening of holiday favorites in a smooth, swinging style reminiscent of performers like Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble’. The move to replace the originally scheduled act became necessary when the original performers withdrew due to scheduling issues.
Aleena York, 21, began her singing career with a family Southern Gospel trio at age 9 and has been performing ever since. She has sung a variety of genres including jazz, R & B and folk. Her performing credits include singing at Club Soda, Joseph Decuis, Two EE’s Winery and The Fort Wayne Museum of Art, along with the Allen County Republican Party’s recent Reagan Bean Dinner. She is a graduate of The University of Saint Francis with a degree in Music Technology.
Doors open at 6:30. Food available for purchase will be lasagna, Caesar salad, bread and dessert prepared by On the Avenue Catering; cost of the meal is $10. A cash bar is also available. The Cottage Event Center is owned and operated by Hamilton Hospitality Group.
Tickets may be purchased by phoning 260-483-3508, or online at cottageeventcenter.com. Tickets are also available at John’s Meat Market in Roanoke. The event is sponsored by Stifel Financial.
Toys for Tots will provide gifts for over 500 Huntington County young people, from infants to teenagers. The organization will be collecting toys until mid-December utilizing drop-off boxes at various businesses.
Toys for Tots began in 1947 in Los Angeles. It is expected that the group will distribute toys to over 13 million children nationwide in 2018. More information may be obtained at www.toysfortots.org.Tropical music duo Island Vibe will be featured at a New Year’s Eve “Beach Party” at the Roanoke venue. A tropical themed dinner prepared by Walnut Hill Catering, with appetizers, is included in the $49 admission cost.
The Cottage Event Center is owned and operated by Hamilton Hospitality Group LLC.
