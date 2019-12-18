On the afternoon of Dec. 5, North Side High School senior Hay Dah Moo could have been doing many things — studying, hanging out with friends or just chilling. Instead, the bright young woman, who is in the chase to be North Side’s 2020 valedictorian, was diligently wrapping a stack of holiday gifts for her school’s 33rd annual Kids Surviving Cancer holiday party. She was joined in her efforts by more than 20 other students and several teachers to get ready for the fun-filled event, which is designed to make the holidays brighter for kids fighting cancer.
Working in conjunction with Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, North Side students identify families who have children fighting the disease to invite to the party. Laura Markham, a client advocate for Cancer Services, said the party has significant meaning for the participating families.
“When cancer touches a family, it doesn’t just affect the person who is diagnosed — it impacts the whole family,” Markham said. “We’re always about connection — giving these kiddos a chance to be themselves outside the medical system. This gives the families a sense of connection, and they love it. For many of them, it’s a big part of their holiday celebration because of their limited resources.”
This year, 24 families attended the event, with gifts provided to 77 children. This included gifts for both the cancer patients and their siblings. Parents also received gift cards to assist in meeting holiday expenses.
This is Hay’s third year of participation in the Kids Surviving Cancer organization at North Side. She estimated that she spent more than 20 hours helping with this year’s event.
“I really enjoy working on the party and spending time with the children and their families,” she said. “At the past two parties, I spent time with the same family, but this year I’m happy they won’t be attending because they had good results from their treatment. I’m looking forward to spending time with some new kids this year.”
Kids Surviving Cancer is an official student organization at North Side, under the leadership of Cassidy DeCook, a special education/applied and functional skills teacher at the school. This year is her second as the group’s sponsor, with support from Dennis Fisher, a biology, anatomy/physiology, and integrated chemistry/physics teacher. Fisher has participated in the annual party for 10 years, serving as Santa for the past six years.
“This event makes the whole school happy,” Fisher said. “It’s a lot of fun, and it gives the kids something positive to work towards.”
The entire North Side Legends student body gets behind the annual party, helping provide support through “Penny Wars,” a fundraising competition between classes to see who can contribute the most change to help fund the party. Students collected more than $500 this year to help cover party expenses. Students who perform in the Dance 5 troupe and show choir volunteer their time to entertain the guests.
Approximately 40 students are active in the student organization that plans and coordinates the event. The group meets throughout the school year. They assist with fundraising efforts, solicit donations, purchase and wrap gifts, decorate the school, set up the activities, serve as hosts for the families and clean up after the event.
“It’s just fun to see the work and the satisfaction the kids get from doing something for other people in our community,” DeCook said. “It brings a lot of joy to see students giving back to kids in need.”
The holiday celebration, which took place on Dec. 8 at the high school, included a free meal, open gym, crafts and games, and performances by the North Side Dance 5 troupe and the school’s show choir. Each child also received holiday gifts during a visit with Santa.
The Kids Surviving Cancer holiday party requires approximately $4,000 in annual funding. The North Side High School Alumni Association traditionally provides a portion of the funding needed, but the Kids Surviving Cancer organization hopes to find more businesses willing to sponsor the annual event. For more information on how to assist with party funding, contact DeCook at cassidy.decook@fwcs.k12.in.us.
