When you walk into the well-appointed law offices of Boughter-Sinak don’t be surprised if you hear the jingling of dog tags followed immediately by a handsome German shepherd rushing in to greet you.
That’s Siegfried the Great, aka Ziggy, the office mascot.
If you’re lucky, his office mate, Ted, another German shepherd, will join you.
If you’re scared of or dislike dogs, no worries; they’ll be kept away from you. After all, German shepherds are often trained to be K-9 officers, and watching them in action can be a scary sight.
That stereotype, however, has nothing to do with Ziggy and Ted, both of whom are friendly and affectionate.
The dogs belong to firm founder Robert Boughter, who says, “99% of my clients love the dogs.” He sometimes lets the dogs sit in on depositions and mediation. “It’s almost like therapy for (clients),” he said. “It’s very helpful for my staff here too. Everybody looks forward to seeing them.”
Boughter knew he wanted a German shepherd for a long time, and took to the internet to find one from a shelter.
He saw a photo of Ziggy, who was in a shelter in Los Angeles before being taken in by the Westside German Shepherd Rescue of Los Angeles. Ziggy had been surrendered by his owners because they couldn’t afford his medicine. He also had a knee problem that required surgery.
When Boughter saw the photo of Ziggy, he was smitten. “I couldn’t bear the thought of him sitting in a cage,” he said.
In January 2017 two volunteers drove Ziggy all the way from L.A. to his new home in Indiana.
On Memorial Day weekend 2018 the same two volunteers — Jee Young and Jackie Finkler Reeves made that same trip again, this time with Ted. He had a traumatic start to life. As a puppy he survived a murder-suicide where he was living. But he was so scared from the violence that when police arrived, he bolted out of the door and right into the street, where he was hit by a car. He broke both back legs.
None of that mattered to Boughter. “I think they’re beautiful dogs. I just love their demeanor. They’re genuinely nice — not a mean bone in their body.”
Ziggy and Ted are only two of Boughter’s pack. He also has an Australian shepherd, a border collie/shepherd and ... a Chihuahua. “She rules the roost, Boughter said of the latter.
He’s always loved animals and said his dad worked for a veterinarian. He credits his dad for “instilling in me his passion for animals and their well-being.”
Boughter lives on 7 acres and his house is ¼ mile from the road, so the dogs have lots of room to run. But when they’re in the office they’re all business — Ziggy and Ted even have ties to wear.
