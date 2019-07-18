As a student at Snider High School and then later as she earned a degree in sociology at Huntington University, Christiana Danielle was finding her voice. Literally. Not entirely comfortable performing, she often surprised her friends when they discovered her somewhat secret talent.
Singing in church groups or for the talent shows and worship team in college helped her overcome some of those jitters. Then, during what was meant to be a gap year between college and graduate school, she decided to audition for the NBC program “The Voice.” And that decision changed the course of her life. Lasting deep into the competition, Christiana Danielle has emerged from that experience a different kind of performer and person.
“I have definitely grown as a creative person. I trust my instincts more and explore. When I was first on the show, it was brand new, and I was not used to performing. They had such great musicians in the band, and I was a little intimidated by it all. Now when I walk into a room, I’m the artist, and the band expects me to know what I want. I’ve just grown in confidence,” she said
That confidence has been necessary since she’s writing and performing her own songs much more now, and that has proved to be a very personal experience for her.
“To share your own music is like reading your diary aloud,” she said. “It’s different than when you sing someone else’s music. When you sing something you wrote, it doesn’t matter if it doesn’t chart or doesn’t reach the masses because you’re still being heard. People talk to me about ‘Resignation,’ and its message has been beyond even what I really intended it to be. People are going through things, questioning their uniqueness and worth. They hear something I wrote and it means something to them.”
She continues to work on an album and has recently changed producers which has pushed back the release date. But Danielle admits she’s learned to take her time, to not rush the process. And with this new batch of songs, she wants to continue to speak directly to issues that affect so many and in doing so merge her personal, musical and academic pursuits.
“A lot of the songs are going to deal with mental health,” she said. “In fact one of the songs is called ‘Mental Health,’ and with this music I want to start a conversation. I’m passionate about the topic, and I have a platform now and want to use it to write songs about it. It’s not like I’m singing ‘Go to counseling,’ but I want to say that ‘I know how you’re feeling.’ It’s not to depress anyone but to say that I’ve been through it, that you are heard and understood.”
Danielle may be taking a very personal and intimate approach to her music, but she is definitely not a Fort Wayne secret anymore. Asked to perform the national anthem at this year’s Indy Car Grand Prix, she is also performing on the East Coast later this year and is proud to represent her hometown.
“I’ll be taking my band with me, and I’m happy that I can share our local talent out there. Fort Wayne is just so musically talented,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.