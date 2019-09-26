Five local students were awarded $1,000 scholarships during the RespectTeam's 360AWARDS Sept. 15 at the Parkview Mirro Center. Pictured from the left are winners Tim Hensinger (Lakewood Park), Anna McGinnis (South Side), Emily Eshbach (Dekalb) and David Noetzel (Canterbury). Not Pictured is Kara Gerber (Wayne New Tech).