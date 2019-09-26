The RespectTeam hosted its fourth annual 360AWARDS Sept. 15 at the Parkview Mirro Center.
More than 300 guests — including cardiologist Dr. Michael Mirro — attended the event in celebration of 30 local high school students representing 21 schools. Student finalists were nominated for making a positive difference in their homes, schools and communities.
Students received crystal awards, courtesy of Indiana Signworks; silver-plated key chains, courtesy of Stephen Shannon Jewelers; and bundt cake towers, courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Five of the student finalists received $1,000 scholarships from Parkview Health.
This year’s scholarship winners were David Noetzel (Canterbury), Tim Hensinger (Lakewood Park), Anna McGinnis (South Side), Emily Eshbach (Dekalb) and Kara Gerber (Wayne New Tech).
“The 360AWARDS is different from other awards ceremonies that students may go to,” RespectTeam cofounder Amy Hanna said. “We do not honor them for their academic achievements or athletic abilities, but instead we honor them for doing something that should be required of each of us — making a positive difference in the lives of others.”
The annual event is also a fundraiser for the RespectTeam. The organization’s goal this year was to raise $30,000 to offset its costs to speak in area middle schools and high schools about the importance of self-respect and respect of others. The organization raised $22,000 at this year’s event.
“Although we did not meet our fundraising goal, we were still very excited that our community supports us and the impact that we are making for our area youth,” Hanna said.
Any donations that are made before Oct. 1 will be added to the organization’s totals for the evening. Donations can be made online at RespectTeam.com/donate or by mailing a check to RespectTeam, PO Box 309, Huntertown, IN, 46748.
