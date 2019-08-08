With construction done, EACS is eager to show off its two new schools right before the 2019-20 year begins.
New Haven Junior/Senior High School and New Haven Intermediate are hosting ribbon-cuttings and open houses today and Friday. The public is invited to attend.
Today is New Haven Intermediate’s time to shine, with a ribbon-cutting at 4:15 p.m. at 919 Homestead Drive, which is just west of where the old high school was. Third- through sixth-graders will attend school here.
On Friday, Aug. 9, New Haven Junior/Senior High’s ceremonial ribbon-cutting will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by an open house. The additional space at the current high school, will be for seventh- and eighthgraders, so the school is now called New Haven Junior/Senior High.
Preschool through second-grade students will still attend New Haven Primary School at 1445 Berwick Lane.
