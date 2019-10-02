Canterbury School is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ final album, “Abbey Road,” with a special lecture from an expert on the topic.
“SHOUT! A Celebration of the Beatles and Abbey Road’s 50th Birthday” will take place Oct. 12, 4-5:15 p.m. at the Canterbury High School Summers Auditorium, 3210 Smith Road, Fort Wayne. Admission is free.
Speaking will be Glenn Gass, award-winning provost professor of music at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. He developed a series of courses on the history of rock and popular music, the first of its kind for a music school, according to IU’s website.
The courses are now “the longest-running courses of their kind in the world,” according to the website.
Gass has also been the recipient of the Herman B Wells Lifetime Achievement Award, the Indiana University Sylvia Bowman Distinguished Teaching Award, the IU Student Alumni Association Student Choice Award, the Society of Professional Journalists Brown Derby Award and many other teaching awards and honors, according to a news release from Canterbury.
Gass’ lecture will also include an overview of the lives of the members of the Beatles as well as audio and video clips “to trigger the ears and memories,” according to the news release.
The school became familiar with Gass’ work through Canterbury Foundation board member William Cast, who was previously a member of the IU board, Canterbury Lower School Director Katherine Burrows wrote in an email.
“The Beatles are a particular area of expertise for Dr. Gass and one that we thought would have wide appeal,” she wrote. “I think it was just really wonderful timing that the lecture coincides with the 50th anniversary (of Abbey Road).”
“His classes on popular music are always filled,” Cast wrote of Gass. “He is one of the best known in his field, especially (on) the Beatles.
“We are lucky to have him come. … It is great entertainment.”
Gass’ lecture is part of the Jonathan Hancock Lecture Series offered at the school. Named for longtime head of school Jonathan Hancock, the series was “developed to be both a community outreach and community building program for those in and outside of the Canterbury family,” wrote Burrows, who is also on the lecture series committee.
Committee members put forth ideas, discuss and decide speakers for the series, Burrows said.
Other speakers have included author Carter Cast, who spoke on his book “The Wrong and Right Stuff,” and Purdue Fort Wayne professor Michelle Drouin, who spoke on appropriate social media use for children, Burrows wrote.
“Because of Dr. Gass’ accomplishments as such an esteemed member of the Indiana University faculty and his interesting topic knowledge, we felt like he would be a great match for our lecture series,” she added.
With half a century passing since the album’s release, some may think youth of today may not be familiar with the work of the Beatles — but that’s not the case, Burrows wrote.
“You’d be surprised at how many young people are familiar and interested in the Beatles. Their music truly is timeless and touches people across the decades,” she wrote. “I’m so excited about this lecture because I think it will be equally engaging for audience members whether they are 18 or 88.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.