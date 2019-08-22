August 9
04:08 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
05:33 Traffic stop, Green and Summit streets
05:47 Suspicious activity, Moeller and Minnich roads
08:17 Dog investigation, 200 block of North Rufus Street
10:39 Traffic stop, U.S. 30 and Doyle Road
August 10
14:49 Shooting, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road
August 11
02:07 Traffic stop, SR 930 and Brookwood Drive
August 12
20:05 Warrant service, 11200 block of Isabelle Drive
August 13
09:00 Protection order service, 1400 block of Dundee Drive
13:02 Protection order service, 7200 block of Moeller Road
16:37 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road
18:53 Domestic disturbance, person with a weapon, Parrot Road and Rose Avenue
23:15 Traffic stop, Parrot Road and Hartzell Road
23:29 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Bade Street
August 14
12:51 Protection order service, 1400 block of Werling Road
August 15
10:13 Contact, 900 block of Daly Drive
10:42 Contact, 10900 block of Towpath Court
12:45 Mentally ill subject, 6000 block of Moeller Road
14:00 Property damage accident, Doyle and Dawkins roads
15:36 Protection order service, 7200 block of Moeller Road
19:54 Unwanted party, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway
20:58 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Moeller roads
