August 9

04:08 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway

05:33 Traffic stop, Green and Summit streets

05:47 Suspicious activity, Moeller and Minnich roads

08:17 Dog investigation, 200 block of North Rufus Street

10:39 Traffic stop, U.S. 30 and Doyle Road

August 10

14:49 Shooting, 5400 block of Old Maumee Road

August 11

02:07 Traffic stop, SR 930 and Brookwood Drive

August 12

20:05 Warrant service, 11200 block of Isabelle Drive

August 13

09:00 Protection order service, 1400 block of Dundee Drive

13:02 Protection order service, 7200 block of Moeller Road

16:37 Warrant service, 6000 block of Moeller Road

18:53 Domestic disturbance, person with a weapon, Parrot Road and Rose Avenue

23:15 Traffic stop, Parrot Road and Hartzell Road

23:29 Traffic stop, Rose Avenue and Bade Street

August 14

12:51 Protection order service, 1400 block of Werling Road

August 15

10:13 Contact, 900 block of Daly Drive

10:42 Contact, 10900 block of Towpath Court

12:45 Mentally ill subject, 6000 block of Moeller Road

14:00 Property damage accident, Doyle and Dawkins roads

15:36 Protection order service, 7200 block of Moeller Road

19:54 Unwanted party, 800 block of West Lincoln Highway

20:58 Traffic stop, Adams Center and Moeller roads

