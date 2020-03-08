HUNTERTOWN — Virginia Garvin and her husband, Robert, relocated to Fort Wayne in October 2019 for a new job opportunity for Robert. Virginia was a licensed second-grade teacher in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, and she gave up her teaching position to make the move with her husband.
Arriving mid-semester, Virginia hired on with Oak View Elementary School as a part-time literacy instructional assistant. She is enjoying her work, but she longs to have a classroom of her own again full-time, which is why she attended the Northwest Allen County Schools job fair Feb. 29 at Maple Creek Middle School. Armed with her resumes, Garvin was able to talk with administrators, learn more about NACS, its schools, benefits and hiring procedures for teachers.
“This gave me a chance to talk to principals and people from other schools," she said. "As somebody who isn’t from here, it helped me feel more connected. The job fair wasn’t as big as the ones I’m used to in Atlanta. I actually felt like I was going to get to talk to somebody, put some faces and names together, and make some connections. I’m glad I went.”
And Garvin wasn’t alone. More than 200 people attended the first-time event, which was a pleasant surprise for event organizers.
“We weren’t sure what to expect,” said Lizette Downey, NACS Chief Communication Officer. “When we saw people standing in line before the doors opened, it was great to walk out there and go ‘Oh, wow!’”
The job fair was the district’s first. Lisa Harris, who is secretary to Superintendent Chris Himsel, in addition to human resources and school board secretary responsibilities, had wanted to stage a job fair for several years.
“We’d sent people to work job fairs put on by other organizations in the past,” Harris said. “I knew we needed to make one happen for our own needs.”
Harris presented her idea to Himsel in November, and received permission to move forward with planning the event.
With a new elementary school, Aspen Meadow, scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year and with a recent redistricting of the system’s elementary schools, NACS is in the process of assessing its staffing needs.
“Our goal was to build a pool of candidates for future job openings,” Harris said. “The event wasn’t necessarily for teacher-based hiring, but we had a good turnout of teachers, and received between 75-80 applications.”
NACS has two main categories for employees: certified and classified. Certified employees are those that must be licensed by the Indiana Department of Education, which includes classroom teachers, administrators, counselors, speech therapists and other positions that require state licensing. These positions are usually full-time positions.
Classified staff is usually part-time employees, including positions such as substitute teachers, instructional assistants, instructional assistant substitutes, bus drivers, custodians and food service employees.
“Many people think that the school staff consists of just teachers and administrators, and they get everything done. That’s not the case. NACS has more classified staff than certified staff,” Harris said. “They help keep the schools running.”
The job fair was held in the Carroll Middle School cafeteria/commons. A variety of booths from different work areas were staffed by 33 staff members and five student volunteers.
“We put together a little video of different departments, and what each of them does, for visitors to watch,” Downey said. “There were two computer stations available for people to go online and complete applications. There was such a line to use them that we brought in additional tables and computers to accommodate the crowd.”
Visitors interested in food service positions were allowed to tour the school’s kitchen areas. For those interested in bus driving positions, a bus was in the parking lot to allow guests to get a feel for the bus, experience the safety equipment and bus driver point of view. The NACS Natatorium staff was on hand to talk with potential swim instructors/life guards, and the district’s IT staff was represented to help find tech support applicants.
“We even had two nurses come in to discuss school nursing positions,” Downey said.
Harris was extremely satisfied with the turnout.
”We had a Carroll graduate who lives out of state fly back for the job fair," she said. "He wants to return to Fort Wayne and teach at NACS. College seniors from Muncie and Angola attended, and we had many local education students from Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech and St. Francis. We had an excellent pool of candidates attend.”
Guests were treated to cookies and NACS swag, courtesy of event sponsors Optimum Performance Sports, AIG Retirement Services and Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects-Engineers. Visitors were also asked to complete a survey about the job fair, and 92 written responses were received.
Harris hopes the job fair will become an annual event for the NACS district.
“For people that are trying to get jobs in our system, this is a way to get face time with our staff and administrators," she said. "And it helps our staff, as well, by giving them face time with the people they hire from. It’s a great opportunity to network with our staff.”
For an event that was pulled together in a short timeframe, Downey and Harris were thrilled with the results.
"I was walking on Cloud 9,” Downey said. “It was such a positive experience, and I got to work with such a wide range of NACS employees to pull this together. From setup to teardown, it was seamless.”
People interested in jobs with NACS can visit the district’s website at www.nacs.k12.in.us.
