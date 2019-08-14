Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is celebrating 75 years of service during it annual Tribute Dinner Sept. 4 at the Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. Tickets are $100 each.
During this 15th annual dinner, recognition will be given to the organization and the efforts they have made to bring comfort and hope to local cancer patients. Special tribute will be paid to survivors, caregivers and the medical professionals that have devoted their lives to fighting this disease.
Paqui Kelly, co-founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation and wife to Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly, will be the keynote speaker to share her experiences as a breast cancer survivor.
The Champion of Hope award will also be presented to this year’s recipient at the dinner. The recipient has not been announced yet.
