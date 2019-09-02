GAS CITY — It was a long ride home for New Haven’s football team, falling 31-13 to Mississinewa in Gas City last week.
Despite scoring the first touchdown of the game, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Mississinewa, which went on to score 24 unanswered points in the second and third quarters, and another in the fourth before New Haven found the end zone again.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jakar Williams to Lane Woodson III to take a 7-0 lead.
Mississinewa’s Kaden Cole and Cade Campbell scored for the hosts in the second quarter, and Andre Sallade kicked a 31-yard field goal to give Mississinewa a 17-7 lead at halftime.
New Haven’s offense continued to struggle in the third, and Campbell scored again for the hosts, extending their lead to 24-7.
Campbell found the end zone again, making the score 31-7, before New Haven’s Nijae Fields-Lewis caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Williams.
The game was not as lopsided as the score appeared. New Haven was only 57 total offensive yards behind Mississinewa, and had 100 more passing yards than its opponents.
The teams both had 17 first downs, and both lost two fumbles. However, New Haven had eight penalties to Mississinewa’s five, and had one interception.
Williams completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 144 yards. Eight of those passes were caught by Fields-Lewis, who recorded 61 reception yards. Woodson III caught five passes for 46 yards and Lamarr Hutchins caught three passes for 37 yards.
Defensively, Dasean Morgan led the team in tackles with seven. Hutchins, Howard Chandler and Dylan Caudill all tallied six tackles.
The loss dropped New Haven to 0-2.
The Bulldogs open conference play this Friday, hosting DeKalb.
The Barons are on a roll in this young season, defeating Angola in the season opener, 41-39, and Garrett last week, 35-22.
