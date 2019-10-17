Dylan Gengo, age 6, is not a fan of spinach. Luckily, Meghan Hauser, 37, loves to teach kids healthy eating habits.
When Dylan and Hauser met recently in a Wholesome Roots Cooking class for children, Hauser, along with four other student participants in a pizza cooking class, convinced Dylan to give spinach a try. He mustered up the courage to take a bite of raw spinach as he worked on assembling his pizza. Although Dylan didn’t really change his mind, he did learn that it is not that hard to try new foods.
This is the sort of teaching that gets Meghan Hauser excited. Hauser launched Wholesome Roots Cooking in 2017, and has grown and expanded her business over the last two years, providing cooking classes for children and adults.
Hauser did not start out as a cooking professional. “I would not call myself an entrepreneur. I started out as a social worker. I graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with a degree in psychology and social work,” she said.
That career path led Hauser to work at Lifeline Youth and Family Services, Inc., a non-profit organization that works with at-risk children. Through her position at Lifeline, Hauser and her family had the opportunity to live abroad, taking up residence in the Dominican Republic for several years. When they returned to the U.S., Hauser knew that a full-time work position would not be possible as she helped her children transition back to life in Indiana. She needed flexible hours to allow her to care for her home and family, which now includes six children: Reagan, 15; Jackson, 13; Claire, 11; Lucy, 9; Jorie, 7; and Colton, 6. Hauser’s husband, Daniel, works for Brotherhood Mutual Insurance Company.
With a heart for helping people and a love for cooking, Hauser began researching business opportunities that would provide her with the flexibility she needed. During her research, she learned about Healthy Hands Cooking, an online training and certification program that would allow her to serve as a certified cooking instructor. The program provided a curriculum that taught the principles of business startup, food handling safety, nutrition, class structure, marketing and more. For Hauser, it was the perfect fit.
She completed the certification program, and launched her business online via a Facebook posting, giving away a free birthday party cooking class to someone who liked and shared her post.
Wholesome Roots Cooking allows Hauser to work from home when needed, but also gets her out into the community. “I go to where the kids are,” Hauser said. “I try to teach my students that a healthy lifestyle doesn’t mean boring and gross food.” She works with preschools, elementary school enrichment programs, churches and at community centers like Salomon Farm Park’s Wolf Learning Center. She has teamed up with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department, teaching classes that are promoted on a quarterly basis in their “Fun Times” publication. She also does private parties in clients’ homes.
On occasion, Hauser also teaches private cooking lessons for adults.
“Over the summer, I worked with a very busy teacher whose kids were involved in lots of sports,” she said. “They ate out a lot. She lacked confidence in her cooking skills because she had lost her mom at a young age and never really learned. She wanted to improve her family’s eating habits, so I worked with her twice a week. We worked on a variety of cooking skills. By the end of the summer she had grilled, baked, broiled, used an Instant Pot and tried almost every cooking method, and she had lots of recipes to use for cooking meals for her family. She really built up her confidence.”
Prices for the children’s cooking classes can range in cost, depending on the length of the class, the level of difficulty and the supplies involved. A standard class can average in the $50 range for 90 minutes, which includes supplies. Birthday parties for 10 children cost $250, which includes all the ingredients, cooking materials, set up and clean up.
Kids cooking programs are currently very popular on national television networks. Fox features “Master Chef Junior,” and The Food Network has multiple programs dedicated to kids cooking, including “Chopped Junior” and “Kids Baking Championship.” Hauser credits these programs with the ever- increasing popularity of kids wanting to cook.
“It’s fun to watch kids doing skills that we think are only for adults, and seeing them excel at such a young age,” she said. “It’s a competition, too, and it’s fun to watch.”
Hauser has done a “mystery box” class with students, where they have to be creative and use unique ingredients.
Dylan Gengo’s mom, Gretchen, enrolled her son in the Wholesome Roots pizza class because she wants him to learn to eat a more well-rounded diet, and to be a little more involved in the kitchen. The class gave him some basic cooking skills, as he learned to chop, slice, knead and roll out dough, using kid-friendly kitchen tools.
“He’s wanted to dabble in the kitchen,” Gretchen said. “This is to get me more comfortable with him cooking, too.”
Hauser’s Wholesome Roots Cooking has grown over the last two years. She has brought two part-time instructors on board to help with the classes, allowing her to focus more on the next steps needed to grow her business.
“I wouldn’t have called myself an entrepreneur when I started,” said Hauser. “I’ve surprised myself.”
The enjoyment the kids get from cooking in Wholesome Roots classes is evident.
“Please write this recipe down at the end so we can remember how to make it,” Dylan Gengo said.
“When kids help cook, it’s the best meal ever,” Hauser said.
To contact Wholesome Roots Cooking and learn more about upcoming classes, visit wholesomerootscooking.com. There are currently six upcoming dates at Salomon Farm Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.