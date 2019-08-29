EACS Academic All-State Spring Sport athletes

At the Aug. 19 EACS board meeting Academic All-State Spring Sport athletes were honored. Board members are in the back row. In the front, left to right, are Susan and Jerry Feasby, representing their daughter Nevaeh from Heritage; Derek Schaadt from Heritage; and MaryKate Hissong from Leo.

 Contributed

The East Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees recognized several students who were named to the Indiana High School Coaches Association’s spring Academic All-State team during a meeting last week.

These high school student athletes have excelled in the classroom, in addition to their performance in a spring sport. In order to make the Academic All-State team, students must be a junior or senior, must be listed on the team’s sectional roster and must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Five Leo High School students made the team: softball players Ellenor Schelm (3.95 GPA) and Haley Hines (4.2 GPA), track and field athletes Megan Fuchs (4.2 GPA) and Mary Kate Hissong (4.3 GPA) and baseball player Chase Chaney (4.03 GPA).

Heritage High School track and field athlete Derek Schaadt (4.35 GPA) and softball player Nevaeh Feasby (4.06 GPA) made the team as well.

