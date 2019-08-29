The East Allen County Schools Board of School Trustees recognized several students who were named to the Indiana High School Coaches Association’s spring Academic All-State team during a meeting last week.
These high school student athletes have excelled in the classroom, in addition to their performance in a spring sport. In order to make the Academic All-State team, students must be a junior or senior, must be listed on the team’s sectional roster and must have a grade point average of at least a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Five Leo High School students made the team: softball players Ellenor Schelm (3.95 GPA) and Haley Hines (4.2 GPA), track and field athletes Megan Fuchs (4.2 GPA) and Mary Kate Hissong (4.3 GPA) and baseball player Chase Chaney (4.03 GPA).
Heritage High School track and field athlete Derek Schaadt (4.35 GPA) and softball player Nevaeh Feasby (4.06 GPA) made the team as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.