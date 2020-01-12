FORT WAYNE — Immediately following the girls stunning win over Southside’s Lady Archers, it was the boys’ turn.
The Spartans (7-3, 3-0 SAC) gave the Archers (3-6, 2-1 SAC) the same treatment and walked away with Homestead High School’s second win of the night, 61-35.
With three players scoring in double digits and eight team members putting points on the board throughout the game, the Spartans were just too much for the Archers to handle. South Side was held to just 35 points with only five players scoring.
Archers’ shooting guard Kamron Mitchell managed five field goals, a 3-pointer and two from the charity line, leading the team with 15 points, as teammate Treveon Jones followed closely, scoring 11 points with four from the line.
The Spartans’ entire team was faster and more accurate overall with 10 3-pointers, seven field goals and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line, outscoring the Archers by 26 points and a final score of 61-35.
The Spartans faced Blackhawk Christian (9-1) on Jan. 14 in a non-conference matchup, and host Snider on Jan. 17.
