Sunday, Sept. 8, was a good day to just stay home, or at least very close to home.
On Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown day, 16 Fort Wayne museums and attractions opened their doors for free from noon-5 p.m.
Open to the public for photos and tours one day per year, the Allen County Courthouse drew its share of visitors. Local artist Rebecca Burton spent the day capturing the detail only her eye could see.
Tourists of all ages flocked to Science Central, The History Center and other attractions. Photographer John Legg was on hand to capture those visitors being tourists right here in Fort Wayne.
