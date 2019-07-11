Downtown murals get interactive signage
The Art This Way program has announced it has made several pieces of downtown public artwork more accessible to the seeing impaired through three new mechanisms.
New plaques will be hung at an accessible height near the artwork, and will have a QR code, which will allow access to an audio file of the artist describing their work. There will also be a 3D-printed, tactile model of the artwork that allows the audience a new means of experiencing the art.
The project was made possible through funding from an AWS Foundation Mighty Money grant.
The following five murals will have the interactive signage: “Panda Oops” by Tammy Davis at 127 W. Berry St.’s south wall, “Breathe” by Matthew Plett at 113 W. Washington Blvd.’s west wall, “The Blue Birds” by Bryan Ballinger at 927 Harrison St.’s north wall, “Untitled” by 1010 at 918 S. Calhoun St.’s north wall, and “Arouse! For you must justify me.” by Tim Parsley and his University of Saint Francis SOCA students at 128 W. Wayne St.’s north wall.
The 3D tactile files were created by artist Alec Johnson. The 3D models were printed by Design Collaborative. Audio and video components were made possible by the mural artists, PH Digital Marketing & Development and Daniel Church. The plaques were made by Creative Sign Resources.
This signage will be installed prior to the beginning of the 2019 IBSA Goalball and Judo International Qualifier event hosted by Turnstone and the United States Association of Blind Athletes. Paralympic athletes and their guests will be invited to participate in guided tours of the Art this Way mural network.
Science Central announces ‘Robots’ exhibit
Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, has announced its latest traveling gallery exhibition.
"Robots" is a touring exhibition focused on robotic technology as it applies to space and ocean exploration, industrial applications and more. With interactive robots and stations, visitors of all ages will be able to learn more about how robots impact our lives.
This exhibition was developed by MRISAR, a fabricator of robotic elements used by NASA, universities and museums.
"Robots" will be on display through Sept. 8, and is included with admission. Admission is $9 for those ages 3 and older, and free for those ages 2 and younger. Science Central Members also get in free.
Ecstatic Theatrics hosting auditions
Ecstatic Theatrics’ auditions for “The Damsel Game” and “Strange Time at the Science Fair” are July 20 and 21 at 4 p.m. on the TekVenture Stage, 1550 Griffin St., Fort Wayne.
Those auditioning are asked to bring a list of schedule conflicts.
Those ages 6 to adult are needed. Rehearsals will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Performances are Aug. 2-4.
For more information, visit www.ecstatic-theatrics.com or call 260-750-9013.
Jon Anderson coming to Clyde Aug. 10
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes Jon Anderson, The Voice of Yes, live in concert on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. as part of the 1,000 Hands Tour.
Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable voices in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind the band Yes. Anderson was the author and a major creative influence behind the ground-breaking album “Fragile” as well as the series of epic, complex pieces such as “Awaken,” “Gates of Delirium” and especially “Close to the Edge,” which were central to the band's success. Additionally, Anderson co-authored the group's biggest hits, including “I've Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Owner of A Lonely Heart.” Anderson also had great success with a series of albums he did with Vangelis, and most recently released the critically-acclaimed solo album entitled “Survival and Other Stories.”
This is an all-ages show; doors open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $45-$69.50 and can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records, and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Jefferson Starship lands at the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre proudly welcomes Jefferson Starship live in concert on Sept. 6 at 8 p.m.
The members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1,000 collective years. Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner created Jefferson Starship with that collective spirit in mind and carried it with him throughout his life. Kantner knew that combining powerful creative forces, personalities and talents could create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Between 1974 and 1984, Jefferson Starship released eight gold- and platinum-selling albums, 20 hit singles, sold out concerts worldwide, and lived out legendary rock and roll escapades. Today's Jefferson Starship remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jefferson legacy – going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries and staying true to the original spirit of the music both on and off stage. The current Jefferson Starship lineup includes David Freiberg, Donny Baldwin, Chris Smith, Cathy Richardson and Jude Gold.
This is an all-ages show and doors open at 7 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $32.50-$62.50.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
White to perform at the Embassy
Ron White will perform at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping GRAMMY-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, he has established himself as a star in his own right. White has always been a classic storyteller.
In November of 2003, White released his breakthrough comedy CD “Drunk In Public” followed by his first one-hour TV comedy special “They Call Me Tater Salad.” The DVD version was released in 2004 and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. In 2013 Ron’s fourth album, “A Little Unprofessional,” also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Chart. All of White’s DVDs are certified platinum.
White has been a passionate supporter of the U.S. military troops for more than 20 years, donating his time and resources. In 2008, he created an annual charity show, Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops. The profit from ticket/DVD sales is donated to the Armed Forces Foundation to assist troops and their families.
Tickets are $39 and $54, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2YpiHAo, by calling 800-745-3000 and at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
The Clyde to host Chase Rice Sept. 26
The Clyde Theatre, 1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne, proudly welcomes the return of Chase Rice live in concert on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.
Chase Rice has become one of country music’s most exciting figures since arriving in Nashville, building a loyal fan base across the country through his energetic live shows and gaining the attention of music critics and industry professionals alike with his edgy, eclectic sound. The Tar Heel State native released his sophomore album, “Lambs & Lions,” featuring lead single and Top-20 hit “Three Chords & the Truth,” with new label Broken Bow Records in November 2017. Follow-up single and two-week chart-topper “Eyes On You” has not only become the most-streamed song of Rice’s career with more than 130 million streams and counting, it also marked his first No. 1 as an artist at Country radio and remained atop the charts for two weeks. “Lambs & Lions” followed “Ignite the Night,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top-5 hits; the platinum-certified “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.” After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival Tour, Rice consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his headlining JD and Jesus Tour, Everybody We Know Does Tour and Lambs & Lions Tour. He recently served as direct support on the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018 and headlined a U.K. run in advance of his highly anticipated Eyes On You Tour, currently underway.
This is an all-ages show, with doors opening at 7 p.m.
General admission seating is $27.50 in advance and $32.50 the day of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at 800-514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Branford Marsalis coming to the Clyde
The Clyde Theatre proudly welcomes Branford Marsalis live in concert on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
Marsalis is an American saxophonist, composer and bandleader. While primarily known for his work in jazz as the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, he also performs frequently as a soloist with classical ensembles. The Branford Marsalis Quartet, first formed in 1986, remains Branford’s primary means of expression. In its virtually uninterrupted three-plus decades of existence, the Quartet has established a rare breadth of stylistic range and a continuity of personnel. While the Quartet thrives, Branford continues to expand his status as a musical collaborator that dates back to his early experiences as a sideman with Clark Terry, Art Blakey and his brother Wynton Marsalis and extends through encounters with Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr.
This is an all ages show, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Reserved seating tickets are $39-$69.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.clydetheatre.com, over the phone at (800) 514-3849 or in person at The Clyde box office, all three Wooden Nickel Records locations, Neat Neat Neat Records and Sweetwater Sound. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. Ticket prices subject to applicable fees.
Black Violin coming to the Embassy
Black Violin will be coming to the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Black Violin is composed of both classically trained violist Wil Baptiste, and violinist Kev Marcus. The duo, from South Florida, began playing together in their high school orchestra class. After attending separate colleges Kev and Wil reunited and decided to combine their classical training and love for hip-hop music; establishing a distinguished, genre-bending sound that has often been described as “classical boom”.
Black Violin’s Impossible Tour will spread the message that anything is possible and there are no limits to what one can achieve, regardless of circumstance. The focus is positivity and encouragement.
Tickets are $22.50-$72.50, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/2RGZsPS, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy.
Luke Bryan coming to Memorial Coliseum
Two-time Academy of Country Music and two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will hit the road this fall with the Sunset Repeat Tour with special guests including multi-platinum singer/songwriter Cole Swindell and EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston. The tour will make a stop at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, on Oct. 23.
Find a complete listing of tour dates, including additional Luke Bryan concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets at www.lukebryan.com.
Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and a two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. Luke has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 46 million tracks and 12 million albums with four billion music streams.
Swindell, a platinum-selling recording artist and 11-time No. 1 singer/songwriter, released his third album, “All of It,” for Warner Bros. Records/Warner Music Nashville in 2018 and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country album chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. The first single “Break Up In The End” became his eighth No. 1 career single as a solo artist and was recently nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Country Song and named one of the best country songs of 2018 by Amazon, Spotify, Billboard and You Tube, among others.
Langston’s unique voice and songwriting have sparked a wildfire fan base across the country. Selling out shows across the southeast, Langston, now a Music City resident in Nashville, Tennessee, has created his own style and sound from a variety of influences. Growing up listening to everything from Alan Jackson to the Eagles, Langston has crafted a fresh, new country music sound that is ready for take off.
