After three years of watching dozens of people chowing on steak and finding room for DeBrand’s Fine Chocolates’ sweet treats at the end of the evening, the co-owners of Fort Wayne’s 3-year-old Fort Wayne Food Tours have passed the fork.
Sept. 28 local author and historian Randy Harter shared his bits of historic and architectural commentary on his last tour. He and his daughter, Sarah Arnold, the owner of digital marketing firm SociallySeasoned, have decided to continue with their other projects. Arnold managed the tour’s public relations and marketing.
Now, new owner Amber Bouthot and her husband, Adam Bouthot, are working on new ideas to bring to the tour, which restarts in spring 2020.
Amber Bouthot, 40, a longtime friend of Harter and his family, edited one of Harter’s books and was one of a few people who received an email that he was looking for someone to buy the tour.
“He was kind of asking us to pass it on to anyone we knew who would be interested, and I was interested right away,” Bouthot said. “I don’t think he was expecting that.”
Bouthot, who’s lived in Fort Wayne for 17 years, has a lot on her plate. In addition to having a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old, she works full time as editor for Glo and Home Living magazines and has a freelance marketing business.
Buying the tour “really appealed to me because I’ve always been really supportive of Fort Wayne food culture and downtown. It kind of marries those two passions together.”
She worked as Artlink executive director 2014-17 before resigning when she had her first daughter. She met her husband when both were in Leadership Fort Wayne, so he also is a supporter of the community and was on board with buying the food tour right away, she said.
She plans to lead the tours the first season, using some of the information she has gathered from her four times on the tour.
“I’m gonna kind of keep things the way they were, but I’m definitely open to expanding and changing. I know there’s a lot of interest in the downtown murals, and since I was kind of on the ground floor of getting some of those started when I was at Artlink, I know a lot of the history behind the murals and I know the artists all really well.”
She’s thinking of having a day that will be art-focused rather than history-centered. Also, she might expand the tour past its current downtown range.
“There’s a few restaurants and businesses that have shown interest, like in the South Calhoun corridor, so that might be something we add in the future as well.”
Bouthot has considered Harter a mentor, whose guidance she had when she was involved in the Ginger Kitchen gourmet ice cream business.
“It makes me feel good that both he and Sarah have faith in me carrying forth this thing they created. His advice to me was, ‘Make it (your) own.’”
Harter has authored three books on the city’s history and has been a frequent guest lecturer on Fort Wayne history to area nonprofits, service organizations and business groups. He started the business after he and his wife went on food tours while traveling. He guided all the local food tours April-October, rain or shine, and estimates that he has led “about 125 tours with about 1,300 coming along for the downtown meander. Great fun and was a real bonus to be able to share our exciting downtown transformation these past three years,” he wrote to Business Weekly in an email.
One thing he doesn’t do on the tours: eat. He tries the dishes ahead of the tour season. As tourists eat he’s either busy with paperwork or talking about the restaurants or historical points, he said.
For $60 per person, Harter would spend 3.5 hours on the walking tour of downtown in a 1.25-mile loop that included tastings at four places amid stops at interesting historical spots, including the Anthony Wayne statue in Freimann Square and the Allen County Courthouse. The first year the tours included the Golden and the Dash-in. Harter cut the tour back to Don Hall’s Old Gas House, the Hoppy Gnome and DeBrand Fine Chocolates, which have been on the tour since the beginning, and Proximo, which opened in the Golden’s space in June 2018.
Arnold, a mother of two young children with a thriving and growing business, said in an announcement about the change of ownership, “I feel great about Amber purchasing the business. I know it’s in good hands, and I am excited to see it grow and flourish from its roots.”
Harter and Arnold said they would like to thank each and every guest, supporter, and downtown business that has helped the tours grow as much as it has.
