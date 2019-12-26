The Chilly Challenge Bicycle Tour will be held for the 24th time this Jan. 1, starting at the Psi Ote Pavilion in North Side Park in Fort Wayne. The countdown to begin the ride starts just before 1 p.m.
According to Mona Will, who has been part of the challenge for 4-5 years, the official start of this ride began in 1996, when local bicyclists wanted to have a New Year’s Day ride. At the time, the only official bike ride offered in the state was in Kokomo, and riders of the Three Rivers Velo Sport group thought it might be a good idea to start a club ride in the Summit City.
“One person made one pot of chili,” Will explained. They planned to serve it from the back of a pickup after the ride. Hot chocolate was poured into some vacuum jars. Planners anticipated that a few people would show up, since they didn’t do much advertising.
Thirty riders arrived for the ride, and organizers scrambled to fill the chili need. “Someone pulled out a twenty-dollar bill,” Will said, and someone else ran to Wendy’s to buy more chili.
The ride has grown ever since. “I think we’re up to 15 Crock-Pots of chili,” Will calculated. Members of the Three Rivers Velo Sport group provide the food, and Will organizes their efforts, in addition to working with 3-4 other people in the kitchen.
She explained that they have added hot dogs, “all sorts of delicious things” like desserts, cornbread and condiments for the chili and hot dogs. They’ve also added lemonade, because the weather can sometimes be very mild and people prefer something cooler to drink. “We put on quite a delicious winter feast!” Will exclaimed.
The Psi Ote barn kitchen is where the food is prepared for riders. The barn is heated, and has indoor facilities, so people can come back from the bike ride, wash hands, and then sit down to eat.
The ride usually takes less than an hour; most bikers finish the entire route in 20-40 minutes. Because it is a family-friendly ride, children and their smaller bikes are a part of this event, so the distance everyone can go, and the speed at which they travel, varies.
There are three different routes that can be followed, and they range from only 5 miles to 25 miles long. One route stops so that cyclists can see the Polar Bear Plunge, which takes place at 2 p.m. each New Year’s Day at the Johnny Appleseed Park boat ramp on the Saint Joseph River. Most bikers do not participate in the dip in the river. “I think we have one rider who does it or did it for a few years,” Will recalled. She considered him “very brave.”
The Chilly Challenge is held “no matter the weather,” Will affirmed. She said that for some bike enthusiasts, Jan. 1 is important because it is a time when they can put the first mile of the new year on their bike. All the miles from the year before have been zeroed out, and it’s a fresh start to a new season.
For those who are wondering how the route is kept safe and clear, Will explained, “We wait and do a trial ride the Saturday before (the Challenge) to see what construction … what potholes … have opened up.” If one route seems to be more challenging than it should be, then the route is changed.
The River Greenway, also, is cleared by the City — just like they clear the roads — and Will said that this has been a tremendous incentive for cyclists to use their bikes in the winter.
While fat-tire bikes are especially popular when Fort Wayne is snowy on Jan. 1, regular bicycles can do the Chilly Challenge, especially when it is warmer outside. Riders must wear bicycle helmets in order to ride the Challenge, and their bikes should be in good working order. They are also supposed to sign a waiver before they take off which can be signed at the barn.
Will had some advice for those who are contemplating this challenge for the first time:
• Don’t fill bike tires to maximum pressure when it is very cold outside — lower pressure is better
• Wear thicker socks and gloves
• Use clothing that has a heavier lining
