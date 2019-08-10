FORT WAYNE — As area football teams prepare for the start of the season next week, players are honing their skills. Some teams are focused on passing, some on defense, others on special teams.
Homestead’s football team is putting more effort into things that won’t show up in the stat book —Passion. Unity. Believing in themselves — as one collective unit.
“Our real strength will be if we can play as one,” assistant coach Tim Messal said. “They have a passion to be ‘all in.’”
The Spartans return several skilled players, such as quarterback Luke Goode, Jake Archbold, running back Braeden Hardwick and Grif Little, who is returning from a knee injury last season.
The Spartans sport a linebacker core of Luke Palmer, Cam Rogers, Alex Etchison, Nik Martin and Ryan Burton.
With a strong group of linebackers, Homestead fans will likely see a different defensive scheme this year.
“We have five great linebackers and we’re trying to get them all on the field,” Messal said.
Kicker Gunnar Fry returns to the lineup after being injured last year, as well as Joe Parish.
There are several newcomers who are expected to have an impact this season, such as Jeremy Kistler, who played a little last year.
“I think he’ll come in and make some good contributions,” Messal said.
The Spartans finished the season with a 7-4 record last year, losing to Snider in round two of sectional action, 49-35.
Snider has been a rival for the Spartans since they joined the Summit Athletic Conference four years ago.
“Snider is always a team we measure our program against,” Messal said.
Bishop Dwenger is another one, as the Knights are coming off a state championship.
Though Homestead isn’t posting the same records as it did in the Northeast Hoosier Conference, moving to the SAC has upped the Spartans’ competition and improved the team overall.
“The level of athlete we face day in and day out is better,” Messal said. “It prepares us for the playoffs, even if our records aren’t the same.”
Homestead opens the season at Northrop on Aug. 23, followed by its home opener against Concordia on Aug. 30. The Spartans are coached by head coach Chad Zolman, who is 125-41 in his 16th year at Homestead.
Last year, the Spartans recorded 205 receiving yards per game and 156.9 rushing yards per game, with a total of 42 touchdowns.
Homestead averaged 64.9 tackles per game and had a total of 20.5 sacks, as well as 6 interceptions.
