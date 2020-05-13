To show support and to honor 2020 high school graduates, the City of Fort Wayne will light the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne.
On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry announced that each Fort Wayne and Allen County high school will have their school’s colors represented on the MLK Bridge May 16-21. Beginning at dusk each evening, lighting on the bridge will transition between the colors of all 18 local high schools.
“Graduating high school is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It’s unfortunate that many of our high school seniors will not celebrate their accomplishments due to the COVID-19 situation,” Henry said. “As a community, we want to show support to our graduating seniors by recognizing their hard work and achievements. I offer my sincerest congratulations to all of the 2020 high school graduates.”
Students and families are encouraged to take photos of the MLK Bridge and share them on social media. The public is reminded to practice social distancing and take precautionary safety measures.
These high schools will be recognized:
• Bishop Dwenger
• Bishop Luers
• Blackhawk Christian
• Carroll
• Canterbury
• Concordia Lutheran
• East Allen University
• Heritage
• Homestead
• Leo
• New Haven
• New Tech Academy
• Northrop
• North Side
• Snider
• South Side
• Wayne
• Woodlan
