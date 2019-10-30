For IN|Fort Wayne Newspapers
FORT WAYNE – Sometimes, eating candy and donating food go hand-and-hand.
On Oct. 23, Christ’s Community Church, 10616 Liberty Mills Road, hosted its first Trunk or Treat where children dressed in their Halloween costumes and collected candy from the people associated with two local Girl Scout troops. All that was asked is that those who participated brought canned food to be donated to the Community Harvest Food Bank.
Girl Scout Troop leader LaTanya Ackerson and Director of Students and Children’s Ministry at Christ’s Community Church Jamie Daling collaborated to create this event.
“I just reached out to the church; we’ve been meeting here for three years,” Ackerson said. “Our troop was trying to go around and do a reverse Halloween trunk or treat and collect canned food from neighborhoods.”
According to Daling, the troop helped with some summer events they had this year.
“They were looking to do an event this fall, and so were we,” Daling said. “We wanted to do a trunk or treat, but earlier than Halloween. This way it gives families more opportunities for their kids to wear their costumes.”
About 30 cars were involved. The troop collected the candy that was passed out.
“We posted flyers and put them in different neighborhoods and daycare centers in hopes that more of the community would come out and attend,” Ackerson said.
Ackerson hopes the event will help to get more people to visit the church and have more people interested in Girl Scouts.
“It’s a great organization, and we do try to give back,” Ackerson said. “Hopefully, we do get some interest from this.”
Zamirah Fields, a Girl Scout member, was helping pass out candy and was excited to be taking part in the event.
“I got a hug today,” Fields said. “My favorite costume I saw was the SWAT person.”
Daling got a surprise with the number of people who came to the church that night.
“We weren’t expecting this many people, but we’re excited about it,” Daling said.
One family, the Ratcliffs, are involved with Girl Scouts and had a great time at the event.
“This is the first time we’ve participated as a family and the Girl Scout troop participated in support of the church and community,” Amber Ratcliff said of one of the Girl Scout members. “It’s great because it’s family-friendly for all ages.”
