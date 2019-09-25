“It couldn’t have been better.”
That was the reaction of Larry Frecker, 86, after he returned to Fort Wayne on Sept. 18 from his one-day trip to Washington, D.C., as part of the 33rd Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.
“It just changes your thinking of people,” said Frecker. He said returning home to the crowd of supporters had to be the highlight. “I couldn’t believe all these people were here because of me,” he said.
Area residents turned out en masse to welcome back the 13 World War II veterans, 60 Korean War veterans, eight Cold War veterans and six Vietnam veterans.
Veterans and their guardians gathered at the 122nd Fighter Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard at 5:30 a.m., with take-off at about 7:40 a.m. The return flight departed from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and landed at the Main Terminal of Fort Wayne International Airport.
Cars were backed up from the airport entrance to Bluffton Road trying to get to the airport in time for the plane’s arrival at about 9:30. Some abandoned the line and parked across Ferguson Road at Ellison Bakery.
At the terminal, the crowd of greeters and family members spilled out onto the driveway. Inside, the crowd pressed into two lines, several people deep, with a narrow gap in between the lines.
Frecker’s family plastered themselves against a wall as they waited inside the overheated airport for their father/grandfather/great-grandfather to appear. Once he passed by them in the line, they queued up with him to walk past hundreds of supporters out to the parking lot.
Larry Frecker served in the Korean War from 1953-55. He was stationed in Sendai, Japan, where his job was to make glasses for all branches of the Armed Forces who needed them while serving in Korea.
“I really felt I was doing something,” he said. While in Japan he bought an old bicycle to get around on. He recalled that many of the Japanese were still bitter about the war, so sometimes Frecker found himself being pelted by dirt clods as he road his bike.
When he came back after the war he eventually opened Frecker Optical, a wholesale lab, in 1971 in Waynedale. His sons, Terry, Brian and Al, joined the business, and Larry still comes in a couple of days a week.
His son Brian accompanied him on the trip to D.C. Brian said his dad had never been hugged or even kissed by as many strangers as he was on the day of the Honor Flight.
Larry was overwhelmed at how tourists and others in Washington, D.C., treated him and the other veterans. “Strangers came up and talked to us,” he said. He even had some South Koreans come up and thank him for the role he and the United States played in helping their country.
Frecker enjoyed seeing the memorials in Washington, D.C., and was moved by many of them. He described with awe looking at a whole wall of stars at the World War II memorial. Each star represented 100 Americans who died in that war.
But it wasn’t all a somber experience. He praised the volunteers who put together the event and also enjoyed the camaraderie among the veterans. “I said, ‘these guys are fun to be with!’”
To date, 2,371 veterans have been transported to the nation’s capital by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Honor Flight No. 34 will travel to Washington on Oct. 16. The organization urges the community to offer yet another enthusiastic welcome.
For the itinerary and photos of the Sept. 18 flight and for information on how to participate or support the organization, visit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana on Facebook or visit hfnei.org.
