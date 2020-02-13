Queen of Heaven and Earth, the Madonna, and Theotokos (Greek) are all titles bestowed upon the Virgin Mary. When she is thought of, or prayed to, it is sometimes hard to imagine that she was, among a holy person to some, a woman with complexities, intrigue and human emotions.
Theotokos: Contemporary Visions of Mary by Elly Tullis, local IU Fine Arts grad and Indiana painter, magnificently humanizes the Virgin Mary in a compelling, wondrous manner. Showing at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art through March 8 and for an $8 admission fee to adults, this exhibit captures the essence of what it means to shine as a whole woman. To manifest the Virgin Mary’s character traits such as innocence, warmth, curiosity, generosity and humility is quite a feat. To do this while paying homage to past artists and simultaneously expressing your own creative genius is nothing short of transcendent. As a mother herself, Tullis finds a deep inspiration in the Virgin Mary. From the artist’s statement, “While the women are quite varied, the truth lies in the heart of each painting. Mary was an unparalleled individual, fully human.”
“Luminescent (after Ingres)” maintains Ingres’ stretched vertebrae, which holds elegance and grace, while simultaneously highlighting Tullis’ own painting strengths such as vibrant colors and an abstract, contemporary background. This first piece sets the stage for seeing the Virgin Mary through a different, more human lens. Tullis’ clever blending of the modern with the traditional makes for a stunning piece, and ultimately a deeper message conveying the Madonna with creativity and intrigue.
Next, Tullis’ rendition of Mary with influences of Early Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, “Metamorphosis (after Botticelli)” and “Theotokos (after Botticelli)” pay homage to the humanist artist with both naturalistic and idealistic effects. Botticelli is renowned for his “The Birth of Venus” as well as depicting women with “cascading golden hair, pale skin, and flowing robes.” In each of these pieces, Mary has a distinctly different facial expression, each revealing of a trait that humanizes her. Tullis’ works have encompassed the compassion and yet, perhaps, inner conflict, struggle, and personal trial of Mary.
“Queen of Heaven and Earth” is confrontational and pleasantly overwhelming, as an unconventionally blond Mary is staring directly at her audience. Surrounded by oversized, bold flowers, this version of the Virgin seems to compel us to understand that although she was the Savior’s mother, she was also a strong woman who found dignity within herself, not just her duties to carry and care for Jesus.
As you move through the showing, it becomes obvious that Tullis’ portrayals are more and more experimental in technique and form. “Pink Madonna” is mostly abstract and open to interpretation, but not without Tullis’ signature meaningful Mary facial expression. This particular painting seems to focus on Mary’s obedience, prudence and/or submission as her eyes are closed among a serene visage. A neat juxtaposition of Mary’s subdued expression with the comparatively risky artistic technique is presented. In a similar manner, “Blue Madonna” demonstrates a Mary that isn’t rigidly for the sole purpose of bearing a holy Son of God. With a telling title and neutral, green, and blue tones, this piece allows us to venture into the possibility that sadness could also have been a prevalent emotion in Mary’s time on earth. One of the final paintings is “Madame Cerise (after Rogier van der Weyden).” Mary is a beacon amidst a dark background. Her neck is craned as if she is lending an ear to a heavenly voice, eyes shut in diligence, and lips a bright red in self-confidence or youth.
Reimagining and relating to this holy icon through Tullis’ artistic expressions is quite a refreshing journey. Glimpsing the whole person of the Virgin Mary is empowering as well as stimulating to the heart. Elly Tullis’ collection impresses with visual variety and spunk, without losing any of Mary’s esteem. The pure, holy Madonna now is enjoyably reachable, relatable and more real than ever to those willing to expand their minds to Mary’s human qualities.
The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is at 311 E. Main St., Fort Wayne. Visit fwmoa.org for gallery hours or other details.
