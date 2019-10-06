FORT WAYNE — The Lady Spartans fought but couldn’t win against a tough Carroll team Thursday, Oct. 3, falling 25-20, 12-25, 21-25, 18-25.
Mikayla Kelly, Hannah Gaither and Emily Wilcox each served 1 ace.
Lexi Durnell earned 8 kills and 6 blocks. Kaitlyn Peters had 26 digs, and Catherine Terrell had 15 assists.
Homestead earned a win against Northrop Tuesday, Oct. 1, 25-21, 25-10, 25-17. Ellie Grostefon served 3 aces. Peters had 22 digs, Gaither recorded 10 assists and Durnell had 5 blocks. Wilcox earned 6 kills.
The Lady Spartans also won against Southside the night before, 25-10, 25-10, 25-8.
Kelly served 8 aces, Sierra Suozzi had 12 assists, Wilcox put up 3 blocks, Durnell had 9 kills and Peters had 14 digs.
