The sounds of 1960s and ‘70s musical icons like The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Creedence Clearwater Revival, plus ‘70s icons like John Mellencamp and Tom Petty, will rock Roanoke’s Cottage Event Center on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The music will be presented by The Jon Durnell Band; the event will raise funds for the Roanoke Volunteer Fire Department.
The group is made up of: Jon Durnell — guitar and lead vocals; Logan Weber — saxophone and keyboards; Pete Jacobs — bass and backing vocals; and Mike Grant —drums.
Tickets are $12 and may be purchased by calling 483-3508, by visiting John’s Meat Market in Roanoke, or online at cottageeventcenter.com. Tickets are also available from Ryan Carroll at the Bippus State Bank branch in Roanoke.
Other upcoming events at The Cottage Event Center include classic Vaudeville style comedy starring duo Bower & Nedberg on Feb. 7 and the return of Rockabilly guitarist Kenny Taylor on March 13 to benefit Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.
The Cottage Event Center is at 9524 US 24 in Roanoke.
