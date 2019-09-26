Macfood Mart Royville, Tim Horton's and Teds Beerhall will host a customer appreciation block party 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The event will feature a free DJ, discounted fuel, vendors, prizes and more.
Macfood Mart, inside the Sunoco at Coldwater and Union Chapel roads, will donate 10% of all inside sales to Fort Wayne Trails (excluding tobacco, alcohol and lottery purchases). A hot dog and small fountain drink will be free while supplies last. You can also spin a wheel to win a prize such as T-shirts, hats and water bottles, and enter to win a new Coleman cooler. There will also be a 20-cent-per-gallon discount on regular gasoline.
Kids can get their picture taken with the McIntosh Energy Model-A car or Sunny the Sunoco Inflatable.
Tim Horton’s, next door, will offer free Timbits and sandwich samples. Timbits will be available for the entire event, and sandwiches will be available noon-2 p.m. You can also enter to win a $25 gift card.
Stick around after the block party to shop with local vendors at Teds. Whip & Chill will sell refreshments, Fort Wayne Trails will hand out trail maps, Parkview Health will sell $10 helmets to promote safety and Chill Indiana will give out free glacier bags to chill your drink.
For more information, visit macfoodmart.com/customer-appreciation-block-party/.
