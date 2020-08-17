The Allen County Department of Health reported Monday, Aug. 17, that another 36 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19. The update brings the total to 4,662 cases.
Allen County had reported 51 new cases on Sunday and 77 new cases on Saturday.
Allen County has lost 166 residents to COVID-19.
The Allen County case count now includes predominantly confirmed PCR cases, with 55 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.
On Sunday, Indiana reported 750 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 80,415 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 2,924 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of three from the previous day. Another 209 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
As of Sunday, more than 35 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators were available across the state.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
