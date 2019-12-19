The University of Saint Francis has been awarded a $100,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. The grant is part of Lilly Endowment’s new initiative, Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities (CTF).
Lilly Endowment launched CTF to help the leaders of Indiana’s 38 colleges and universities think about the future of their institutions and speed up their strategic planning and implementation efforts to address their key challenges and opportunities.
Lilly Endowment has allocated up to $108.2 million for the initiative, which will have three phases: a planning phase, an implementation phase and an invitational phase for large-scale proposals.
“We are pleased to be awarded this planning grant from Lilly Endowment and thank Lilly Endowment for its continued investment in higher education,” said USF President Sister M. Elise Kriss, OSF, in a news release. “This grant will assist USF in exploring innovative ways to best serve the needs of students.”
In CTF’s planning phase, funds may be used at the discretion of the institution’s president for consultants, staff time, conferences and seminars, travel to gather information and ideas, and preparation for a Phase 2 proposal and Phase 3 concept paper.
During the initiative, Lilly Endowment will provide opportunities for colleges and universities to convene to discuss topics of common interest that could enrich their individual and collective efforts.
