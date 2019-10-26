FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s boys and girls cross country teams advanced to this weekend’s state finals after placing second and third, respectively, at Saturday’s New Haven Semi-State.
The boys were semi-state runners-up in a cold, rainy race at The Plex, located near Purdue Fort Wayne.
Homestead scored 98 points, just one point ahead of third-place Fishers in a competitive event.
Concordia won the boys race with 49 points. Other teams advancing to the state finals include West Noble, Columbia City and Hamilton Southeastern.
The Spartans sported two top 10 finishes — Jarred Neff in ninth with a time of 15:54.5, and Keagan Stuckey in 10th, about two seconds behind his teammate at 15:56.2.
Donald McArdle came in 23rd, followed by Ethan Baitz in 37th, Carter Cook in 49th, Logan Weaver in 99th and Aiden Sheppard in 111th.
Concordia’s Reece Gibson won the boys race with a time of 15:34.3.
The girls took third with 145 points, just six points behind second-place Fishers. Carroll won the event with 50 points.
Other girls teams advancing to the state finals are Hamilton Southeastern, Northridge and Concordia.
Homestead’s girls also had two runners finish in the top 10 — Julia Dvorak in fifth with a time of 18:24.6, and Amelia Faber in 10th with a time of 18:33.7.
Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki won the event with a time of 17:29.4.
Angelina Sedlaczek came in 41st, followed by Reagan Albers in 49th, Kyra Andersen in 59th, Elise Peckinpaugh in 70th and Skylar Kiess in 87th.
The Spartans will compete at the state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The race is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.