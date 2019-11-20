(The Night of Lights celebration on Thanksgiving Eve will usher in a host of holiday activities in downtown Fort Wayne. The Downtown Improvement District compiled a summary in a news release. Look for related or expanded announcements in this edition and in next week’s edition.)
If you’re searching for a magical family staycation make Downtown Fort Wayne your Holiday Destination! HolidayFest, presented by Lutheran Health Network and your Downtown Improvement District, returns on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the “Night of Lights” where we join together to light up Downtown with the iconic Santa and His Reindeer, Merry Christmas Wreath, Northern Lights, and many more.
The evening wouldn’t be complete without the Ringing of the Bells by Downtown churches at 7:30 p.m. and the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Family-friendly lighting ceremonies as well as indoor and outdoor holiday activities will take place throughout the late afternoon and evening. Warm up with Cocoa and Carols at the Allen County Courthouse. Enjoy a special outdoor holiday concert with Renee Gonzales and her Merry Musicians at I&M Power Center Plaza. Don’t miss the kickoffs of both the Festival of Gingerbread at the History Center and the 35th Festival of Trees at the Embassy Theatre. Participate in activities like Santa’s Workshop at the Community Center, the Holiday Open House at the Grand Wayne Convention Center, Christmas Wish Tree Ornament Hanging at First Presbyterian Church, or Santa at the Train Station at the Baker Street Train Station.
New this year:
• Flagstar Bank is excited to bring back a Downtown holiday tradition with a new Christmas tree display above both the crosswalk over Calhoun Street and their Rotunda.
• Come warm up with Bistro Nota for their Holiday Open House.
• Bring your family far above the crowd to enjoy spectacular views at the VIP Bistro at Nola on 13.
• Visit the Downtown Wellness Spa’s free Sparkle Bar and add a touch of glitter to your holiday.
• Downtown Holiday Window Decorating: We are excited to announce the return of the Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Take a holiday stroll and view the beautifully decorated windows of participating businesses and organizations. This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays!” Voting will begin on the Night of Lights, and with four competitive categories this year, the creativity and originality will be breathtaking.
HolidayFest continues through the end of the year with performances, festivals, arts and cultural events, Holly Shopping, and more. For a comprehensive holiday calendar, visit HolidayFestDowntown.com.
HolidayFest, featuring the Night of Lights, is presented by Lutheran Health Network and the Downtown Improvement District and sponsored by PNC Bank, TriCore Logic, Fort Wayne Newspapers, Wane 15, The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Do It Best, Perry proTech, Bright Signs Marketing, Sweetwater, Bona Vita Architecture, Visit Fort Wayne, Hanning & Bean Enterprises, SIRVA International, Majic 95.1 and Classic Hits 101.7.
