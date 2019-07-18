July 5
Leo-Cedarville
06:39 Citizen assist, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
11:01 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
11:12 Dog investigation, 14900 block of Leo Creek Boulevard
Woodburn
2 extra patrols
19:10 Traffic stop, 21700 block of Woodburn Road
July 6
Leo-Cedarville
08:36 911 hangup, 13400 block of SR 1
09:35 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
13:10 Property damage accident, 14500 block of SR 1
16:39 Phone threats, 15100 block of Beulah Drive
Woodburn
No reports
July 7
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
11:54 Parked vehicle, unoccupied, Schwartz and Grabill roads
Woodburn
03:47 Alarm, 23200 block of Roemer Drive
04:03 Extra patrols, 22000 block of Main Street
July 8
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
00:04 Parked vehicle, unoccupied, 11100 block of Grabill Road
11:38 Domestic disturbance, 9800 block of St Joseph Street
20:34 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
21:06 Theft, 10500 block of Walnut Street
Woodburn
No reports
July 9
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
12:13 Domestic disturbance, 1300 block of Elsworth Street
13:29 Narcotics, 13000 block of Elsworth Street
Woodburn
No reports
July 10
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
09:41 Traffic stop, 15000 block of Amstutz Road
10:29 Domestic disturbance 13000 block of Elsworth Street
12:32 Found items, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
04:04 Suspicious person, parked vehicle, 22900 block of Park Lane
04:20 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
July 11
Leo-Cedarville
09:49 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
10:24 Eviction, 8700 block of Multirose Lane
Woodburn
03:26 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
July 12
Leo-Cedarville
09:29 Traffic hazard, 11300 block of Rio Vista Avenue
09:32 Vehicle accident with injuries, government property involved
09:41 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
