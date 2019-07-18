July 5

Leo-Cedarville

06:39 Citizen assist, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

11:01 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

11:12 Dog investigation, 14900 block of Leo Creek Boulevard

Woodburn

2 extra patrols

19:10 Traffic stop, 21700 block of Woodburn Road

July 6

Leo-Cedarville

08:36 911 hangup, 13400 block of SR 1

09:35 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

13:10 Property damage accident, 14500 block of SR 1

16:39 Phone threats, 15100 block of Beulah Drive

Woodburn

No reports

July 7

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

11:54 Parked vehicle, unoccupied, Schwartz and Grabill roads

Woodburn

03:47 Alarm, 23200 block of Roemer Drive

04:03 Extra patrols, 22000 block of Main Street

July 8

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

00:04 Parked vehicle, unoccupied, 11100 block of Grabill Road

11:38 Domestic disturbance, 9800 block of St Joseph Street

20:34 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

21:06 Theft, 10500 block of Walnut Street

Woodburn

No reports

July 9

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

12:13 Domestic disturbance, 1300 block of Elsworth Street

13:29 Narcotics, 13000 block of Elsworth Street

Woodburn

No reports

July 10

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

09:41 Traffic stop, 15000 block of Amstutz Road

10:29 Domestic disturbance 13000 block of Elsworth Street

12:32 Found items, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

04:04 Suspicious person, parked vehicle, 22900 block of Park Lane

04:20 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

July 11

Leo-Cedarville

09:49 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

10:24 Eviction, 8700 block of Multirose Lane

Woodburn

03:26 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

July 12

Leo-Cedarville

09:29 Traffic hazard, 11300 block of Rio Vista Avenue

09:32 Vehicle accident with injuries, government property involved

09:41 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.