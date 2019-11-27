Nov. 17
New Haven P.D.
08:36 Work traffic, 1300 block of Rose Avenue
11:39 Man down at Minnich and Seiler roads
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
06:14 Unwanted party, 14300 block of SR 1
Woodburn
5 extra patrols
00:09 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 22400 Overmeyer St.
14:58 911 hang up, 4700 Bull Rapids Road
16:35 Nuisance, 4800 Bull Rapids Road
17:50 Domestic, 22300 block of Main Street
21:16 Follow up, 4400 block of Bull Rapids Road
Nov. 18
New Haven P.D.
08:46 Serving protective order, 300 block of Heatherwood Lane
Leo-Cedarville
06:46 Traffic stop at Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
13:19 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, Main Street at Becker Road
Nov. 19
New Haven P.D.
06:26 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Minnich Road
06:44 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Maplecrest Road
07:26 Traffic stop, SR 930 at Brookwood Drive
Leo-Cedarville
1 extra patrol
01:01 Suspicious person/parked vehicle, 14600 block of SR 1
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
11:01 Domestic, 22300 block of Main Street
16:41 Domestic, 22500 block of Westmont Court
Nov. 20
New Haven P.D.
07:26 Property damage crash, 2000 block of I 469 Northbound
17:28 Zach check, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
17:30 Zach check, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
17:33 Zach check, 400 block of West Lincoln Highway
19:07 Serving warrant, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
01:12 Suicide threats, 10500 block of Walnut Street
13:24 Juvenile investigation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
20:09 Suspicious, 14800 block of SR 1
Woodburn
13:49 Suspicious, 21900 block of Hickory Street
Nov. 21
New Haven P.D.
10:15 Serving warrant, 200 block of West Lincoln Highway
10:56 Serving warrant, 1200 block of Summit Street
14:27 Eviction, 1100 block of Summit Street
21:34 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
21:44 Traffic stop at Parrot and Hartzell roads
Leo-Cedarville
11:31 Property damage crash at Main and Washington streets
20:27 Traffic stop, SR 1 at Manning Street
Woodburn
17:24 Suspicious person/occupied vehicle, 22300 block of Main Street
Nov. 22
New Haven P.D.
12:15 Traffic stop, New Haven Avenue at SR 930
Leo-Cedarville
5 extra patrols
09:40 Suspicious, Saint Joseph at Clay streets
10:50 Suspicious, 13000 block of Lakeview Drive
14:44 Traffic stop, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
14:52 Parking violation, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
1 extra patrol
