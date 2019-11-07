Jefferson Township Park was the hub of several activities on one recent weekend.
The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association hosted its 19th annual Model Engine & Gas Engine Show. Nearby, the Tri-State Antique Points Pullers welcomed antique tractors to a tractor pull. Families also caught shuttle rides to the fall open house at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society’s grounds nearby.
Attendance was up this year, said Roger Schuller, a longtime member who worked closely with the model engine show. Schuller said many people became aware of the Steam & Gas Association and its proximity to the railroad center during similar events in August.
He said the railroad enthusiasts run a train, either steam or diesel, and give children rides for just $7. “At the end they give them a pumpkin for Halloween,” he said. “We have a shuttle wagon that goes over there and picks the people up and they come over to see our model show.”
He said many of the visitors were surprised by the number of model engines on display.
“And I ran my Lionel train, naturally, so they could see that,” he said.
Schuller said the model engines were started using compressed air, which is safer for such purposes than using combustible fuels.
Before electricity reached rural America, such engines were used to power saws and washing machines and other equipment. “I think it was during the prewar they realized that these people in the country didn’t have ways to run things and that’s when the federal government stepped in,” he said. “Thank goodness.”
Though the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 changed the rural way of life, those engines and models of those engines still exist among clubs such as the Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association.
“All those little engines were made by hand, a replica of the larger engine,” Schuller said.
Next year’s 20th annual show is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Tri-State Antique Points Pullers claims about 45 to 50 members, Club President Kevin Banet said.
Eligible tractors are from 1959 or older, Banet said, “unless the model year had started in ‘59, so you could run a ‘61 if the model started in ‘59.” He said some Molines and Internationals qualify under that exemption.
“We were very privileged to have the Heritage FFA on hand,” Banet said. Besides assisting with the pulls, the FFA also sold concessions. “They probably made $400 to $500 that day for their efforts,” Banet said.
Banet said the club had 176 “hooks” during the pull, which included some tractors competing in multiple classes. He said the average number of hooks is from about 170 and ranging up to 324 at the Portland pull. The club averages five to eight events a year. “Our participants range from age 9 all the way up to our oldest who is 74,” Banet said.
“We actually have one who pulls periodically who is 9 years old.”
Banet, who grew up near Arcola and who now lives near Markle, said many members come from Hoagland, Bluffton and New Haven and from points south and into Ohio.
(The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has another event on tap this year. The 18th annual Santa Train will welcome passengers Dec. 7 and 8, 14 and 15, and 21 and 22. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11. Visit fortwaynerailroad.org.)
