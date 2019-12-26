The incoming New Haven mayor, Steve McMichael, can’t wait for the 3 p.m. Dec. 31 swearing-in ceremonies to be over so he can get his administration rolling the following day, Jan. 1, 2020.
McMichael and eight other elected officials, seven council members and the clerk/treasurer, will take the oath of service at 3 p.m. at the New Haven Community Center.
“It’s an exciting time,” McMichael said, “and we’re all ready to hit the ground running. We’re extremely fortunate to be following Mayor (Terry) McDonald’s example. New Haven is definitely better because of what he was able to accomplish during the 20 years he was in office. Our goal is to continue to improve the city’s infrastructure in order to make it an even more livable place.”
Among the things he’ll be focusing on to accomplish that goal is the Economic Development Target Area. The Indiana General Assembly earlier this year passed legislation allowing communities to provide temporary tax abatements — property tax phase-ins — for multifamily housing projects, single-family subdivisions, commercial businesses and restaurants. McMichael explained that it would be similar to tax abatements offered to industries. “One thing I learned while knocking on doors during the campaign was that residents would like to have another grocery store, coffee shops, a steak house and maybe a hotel,” McMichael said. “We’ll be recommending to the City Council that the dormant Economic Development Commission be reactivated to work on getting businesses to invest in New Haven. There has already been interest shown in developing property along State Road 930 between Meyer and Hartzell roads and also on the Broadway corridor.”
Also high on his list is to put together a stakeholder group to examine the utilities and zero in on the rates. “Utility rates always come up when talking with residents,” he said. “The group I’m proposing would be made up of residents, business people and community leaders whose job it would be to look into what we have in the way of utilities, how we got where we are today and what needs to be done to move ahead.”
