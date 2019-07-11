June 26
Leo-Cedarville
No reports
Woodburn
No reports
June 27
Leo-Cedarville
12:39 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads
17:43 Property damage accident, Amstutz and Hosler roads
18:00 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
Woodburn
23:40 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street
June 28
Leo-Cedarville
4 extra patrols
02:47 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 12800 block of Main Street
10:05 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads
15:17 911 hangup, 10200 block of Donald Avenue
20:38 Nuisance fireworks, Washington and Cherry streets
Woodburn
No reports
June 29
Leo-Cedarville
3 extra patrols
20:43 911 hang up, 10800 block of Walnut street
23:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, SR 1 and Wayne Street
23:04 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14800 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
June 30
Leo-Cedarville
8 extra patrols
01:48 911 hangup, 14700 block of Michael Drive
05:35 Suspicious person, 14300 block of SR 1
07:58 Suspicious person, 14500 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
No reports
July 1
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
13:55 911 hangup, 15300 block of Annabelle Place
15:21 Traffic hazard, 9200 block of Gerig Road
18:34 Motor check, 8600 block of Multirose Lane
23:06 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads
Woodburn
17:51 Traffic stop, 4300 block of Carl Street
July 2
Leo-Cedarville
2 extra patrols
20:00 dog investigation, 9700 block of Manning Street
Woodburn
No reports
July 3
Leo-Cedarville
12:44 property damage accident, 14700 block of Schwartz Road
12:59 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1
Woodburn
No reports
July 4
Leo-Cedarville
11:53 Property damage accident
12:33 Deer kill permit, 9200 block of Gerig Road
22:29 15000 block of SR 1
22:29 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road
Woodburn
4 extra patrols
02:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, 22100 block of Maple Court
16:20 Unwanted party, 22300 block of Hickory Street
21:12 Domestic disturbance, 4400 block of Burnwood Place
