June 26

Leo-Cedarville

No reports

Woodburn

No reports

June 27

Leo-Cedarville

12:39 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads

17:43 Property damage accident, Amstutz and Hosler roads

18:00 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

Woodburn

23:40 Extra patrol, 22000 block of Main Street

June 28

Leo-Cedarville

4 extra patrols

02:47 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 12800 block of Main Street

10:05 Traffic stop, Schwartz and Grabill roads

15:17 911 hangup, 10200 block of Donald Avenue

20:38 Nuisance fireworks, Washington and Cherry streets

Woodburn

No reports

June 29

Leo-Cedarville

3 extra patrols

20:43 911 hang up, 10800 block of Walnut street

23:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, SR 1 and Wayne Street

23:04 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14800 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

June 30

Leo-Cedarville

8 extra patrols

01:48 911 hangup, 14700 block of Michael Drive

05:35 Suspicious person, 14300 block of SR 1

07:58 Suspicious person, 14500 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

No reports

July 1

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

13:55 911 hangup, 15300 block of Annabelle Place

15:21 Traffic hazard, 9200 block of Gerig Road

18:34 Motor check, 8600 block of Multirose Lane

23:06 Traffic stop, Grabill and Schwartz roads

Woodburn

17:51 Traffic stop, 4300 block of Carl Street

July 2

Leo-Cedarville

2 extra patrols

20:00 dog investigation, 9700 block of Manning Street

Woodburn

No reports

July 3

Leo-Cedarville

12:44 property damage accident, 14700 block of Schwartz Road

12:59 Extra patrol, 15000 block of SR 1

Woodburn

No reports

July 4

Leo-Cedarville

11:53 Property damage accident

12:33 Deer kill permit, 9200 block of Gerig Road

22:29 15000 block of SR 1

22:29 Suspicious person, occupied vehicle, 14600 block of Amstutz Road

Woodburn

4 extra patrols

02:01 Domestic disturbance, battery, 22100 block of Maple Court

16:20 Unwanted party, 22300 block of Hickory Street

21:12 Domestic disturbance, 4400 block of Burnwood Place

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.