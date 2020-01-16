Former New Haven Mayor Terry McDonald flatly states that he couldn’t have done it without her. The “her” he’s referring to is Deb-Anne Smith who served as his executive assistant during the 20 years he was mayor of New Haven. She was also executive assistant to Mayor Lynn Shaw, predecessor to McDonald, for six years and is now executive assistant to the city’s new mayor, Steve McMichael.
For more than 25 years Smith has worked behind the scenes to help implement the mayor’s programs, organize his schedule and see that everything runs smoothly.
“There’s no one more organized than Deb-Anne Smith,” McDonald said. “It probably goes back to her working for attorneys in California and Fort Wayne as a paralegal for 10 years. She’s also an exceptional event planner and is very detail oriented which makes for a great executive assistant. She was instrumental in planning and getting many programs off the ground and organizing special events during my time as mayor. She helped acclimate me to the office and guided me as far as what organizations I should be a part of. She was the driving force behind the recent successful Holiday Homecoming Festival. We’ve had a great work relationship and are good friends.”
It was Smith’s efforts that had Gov. Eric Holcomb consider Mayor McDonald for the Sagamore of the Wabash Award. She prepared the nomination letter listing the mayor’s accomplishments during his 40 years of public service. The award was presented at his appreciation reception at the New Haven Community Center Dec. 8.
New Mayor McMichael has known Smith since he became active in governmental affairs in 2009. “Deb-Anne’s the first person I contacted after the election. She’s the most qualified person to run the mayor’s office and I wanted to be sure that she would stay on,” he said. “I’m really happy that she decided to continue as the mayor’s executive assistant. Her experience and years of service will go a long way toward making my job easier. She knows everybody in town, is on a first name basis with area and state governmental officials and when it comes to getting things done, she’s a whirlwind.”
“Mayor McDonald gave me the direction of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) in 2002,” Smith said. “We formulated a leadership program that would benefit the futures of young adults. Our program has been implemented in many cities and towns throughout Indiana and across the country to give young people an opportunity to work with their local governments. MYAC, which is a nonprofit/nonpolitical organization, is based on several components that resulted in a very successful program stressing leadership development, life skills training, networking, team building, community service projects, interviewing with the media, drafting legislation and philanthropy.
“Our program was the most active and successful in the state. Once it was going strong, we worked closely with other cities that were interested in starting a similar program. In fact, we held a statewide youth leadership conference in Indianapolis with 300 young people in attendance.”
She added, “I worked with the kids to prepare a presentation in front of the Mayor’s Conference in Indianapolis and also on a State-of-the-Youth speech that was delivered prior to the Mayor’s State-of-the-City address. Looking back, I pushed their limits pretty hard. One of the most significant things about the MYAC program is that some of our previous members are now teachers, doctors, nurses and professionals in their 30s. They still stop in to see me and they always say that MYAC was one of the best things they ever did.”
“Mayor McMichael is reinstituting the program and I’m excited about working with the young adults again. Participating in MYAC is a big commitment, but we make building leadership skills a fun process and in the long run give teens the tools to become leaders and be successful in whatever endeavor they choose.”
One of Smith’s most rewarding experiences was being a Big Sister for four years. “When I first met this young woman she was extremely shy. We had one thing in common from the beginning; our birthdays are on the same day,” Smith said. “We did simple things together like baking, planting flowers and going to concerts. I pushed her and encouraged her on her studies and was able to help her get into East Allen University. She graduated with an associate’s degree and is now in college studying to be a nurse. I’m proud to have been able to make a difference in her life in a positive way. There’s nothing more fulfilling than being a mentor to a young person.
“I’m looking forward to working with Mayor McMichael. He’s coming into the job with a lot of experience in the workings of city government. In addition, he and Mayor McDonald have been meeting since the election to ensure a seamless transition. It should be business as usual. My job is to make the mayor look good.”
Smith is not one to shy away from work or a challenge. She was Tamarack Neighborhood Association president from 1992 to 2001 and is currently the neighborhood president for the Falls of Keefer Creek. She coordinated and directed the Northern Indiana Mayor’s Roundtable annual event from 2000 to the present, is New Haven neighborhood advocate and liaison for New Haven subdivisions. She serves on the selection committee for the annual Bill Fritcha Award, is on the city’s waste collection contract committee and implemented and supervises the intern program for the Mayor’s Office. In one way or another, Smith has had a hand in just about everything going on in New Haven over the past 25 years.
The Leo High School graduate left Indiana for California where she earned a paralegal associate degree and began working for attorneys. At 21 she returned home, joined a local law firm as a paralegal, met her husband, Ken, and they were married in 1990. Deb-Anne does the marketing and advertising for the two Tuffy Tire & Auto Service stores owned by them. When Smith left the legal business in 1994 it was to be a stay-at-home-mom to her son, Justin. She said it only lasted 30 days. She was hired as executive assistant to Mayor Lynn Shaw and the rest is history.
Tearing up when discussing her long association with Mayor McDonald, she said, “I wish him success in whatever he decides to do. We’ve had a long and productive professional relationship and he’s a great friend.”
